Week 7 High School Football Preview: Ocean View vs. Cerritos

David Carrillo Peñaloza
By
| Sports Editor |
Oct 04, 2018 | 10:45 PM
Ocean View High quarterback Noah Hickman, pictured running against Estancia on Sept. 14, has passed for 14 touchdowns and rushed for 11 scores this season. (Drew A. Kelley)

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Ocean View High

Key Seahawks: Sr. QB Noah Hickman (46 of 66 passing for 783 yards and 14 TDs; 53 carries for 423 yards and 11 TDs); Sr. LB Jesus Ramirez (37 tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery); Sr. WR/FS Will Earthman (20 catches for 356 yards and five TDs; 26 carries for 328 yards and three TDs)

Key Dons: Sr. RB Tye Anderson (76 carries for 643 yards and 11 TDs; 25 catches for 244 yards and four TDs); So. WR Chaz Sanchez (25 catches for 434 yards and five TDs); So. DL Jace Ramirez (30 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks)

Breakdown: Ocean View (6-0), ranked No. 2 in the CIF Southern Section Division 11 poll, wraps up nonleague play against Cerritos (3-3) … The Seahawks, who have not allowed double-digit points in a contest, are allowing 5.8 points per game during their best start in program history … The Dons are facing a Pac 4 League team for the second time in 2018. They opened the season with a 69-33 loss to Western on Aug. 17 … Ocean View will begin Pac 4 League play at home against Godinez on Oct. 12 … Cerritos is from the new 605 League, which also features Whittier Pioneer, Lakewood Artesia and Norwalk Glenn, which have gone a combined 13-6 during nonleague action.

