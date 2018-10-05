Week 7 High School Football Preview: Ocean View vs. Cerritos

Breakdown: Ocean View (6-0), ranked No. 2 in the CIF Southern Section Division 11 poll, wraps up nonleague play against Cerritos (3-3) … The Seahawks, who have not allowed double-digit points in a contest, are allowing 5.8 points per game during their best start in program history … The Dons are facing a Pac 4 League team for the second time in 2018. They opened the season with a 69-33 loss to Western on Aug. 17 … Ocean View will begin Pac 4 League play at home against Godinez on Oct. 12 … Cerritos is from the new 605 League, which also features Whittier Pioneer, Lakewood Artesia and Norwalk Glenn, which have gone a combined 13-6 during nonleague action.