Week 8 High School Football Preview: Ocean View vs. Godinez

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Ocean View High
Key Seahawks: Sr. QB Noah Hickman (54 of 78 passing for 944 yards and 16 TDs; 55 carries for 436 yards and 12 TDs); Sr. LB Jesus Ramirez (50 tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery); Sr. WR/FS Will Earthman (24 catches for 405 yards and six TDs; 33 carries for 422 yards and four TDs)
Key Grizzlies: Sr. QB Jesse Cendejas; Jr. RB/LB Elijah Robles; Sr. OL/DL Mario Aparicio; Sr. OL/DL Mario Lopez
Breakdown: Ocean View (7-0) hopes to continue the best start in program history as it meets Godinez (2-5) in a Pac 4 League opener … The Seahawks, ranked No. 2 in the CIF Southern Section Division 11 poll, have already matched their single-season record for wins with three regular-season games remaining … Ocean View’s defense forced five turnovers in last week’s 56-13 nonleague victory over Cerritos, including four interceptions, two of which were recorded by Seahawks junior defensive back Kermel Anwell … Anwell’s three interceptions this season tie him for the team lead with senior safety Naeco Logan … Hickman has yet to throw an interception this season and has at least two touchdown passes in each of the Seahawks’ seven wins … Godinez, which played in the Orange Coast League before the formation of the Pac 4 League, snapped a three-game losing streak with last week’s 34-28 win over Fairmont Prep.