Week 6 High School Football Preview: Ocean View vs. Westminster

Breakdown: The Seahawks, ranked No. 3 in the CIF Southern Section Division 11 poll, are off to their best start in school history at 5-0 … The Lions are winless through six games … Rivals Ocean View and Westminster used to belong to the same Golden West League, until the Seahawks moved to the Pac 4 League this year and the Lions went to the Big 4 League … The Seahawks have dropped the last six meetings to Westminster … The Lions have been outscored 300-81 this season … Ocean View has yet to allow double-digit points in a game … Westminster is in its first year under coach Willy Puga, who led Garden Grove to three Garden Grove League titles and three CIF Southern Section Southern Division finals appearances from 2010 to 2013.