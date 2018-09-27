Week 6 High School Football Preview: Ocean View vs. Westminster

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Ocean View High
Key Seahawks: Sr. QB Noah Hickman (37 of 56 passing for 615 yards and 11 TDs; 49 carries for 353 yards and nine TDs); Sr. WR/FS Will Earthman (15 catches for 274 yards and four TDs; 23 carries for 268 yards and three TDs); Sr. LB Jesus Ramirez (31 tackles)
Key Lions: Sr. QB Malachi Mesa (85 of 158 passing for 1,065 yards, six TDs and nine INTs; 44 carries for 143 yards and two TDs); Jr. WR Jose Diaz (26 catches for 328 yards and two TDs); So. RJ Molina (11 catches for 226 yards and one TD)
Breakdown: The Seahawks, ranked No. 3 in the CIF Southern Section Division 11 poll, are off to their best start in school history at 5-0 … The Lions are winless through six games … Rivals Ocean View and Westminster used to belong to the same Golden West League, until the Seahawks moved to the Pac 4 League this year and the Lions went to the Big 4 League … The Seahawks have dropped the last six meetings to Westminster … The Lions have been outscored 300-81 this season … Ocean View has yet to allow double-digit points in a game … Westminster is in its first year under coach Willy Puga, who led Garden Grove to three Garden Grove League titles and three CIF Southern Section Southern Division finals appearances from 2010 to 2013.