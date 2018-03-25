High school roundup: CdM boys’ tennis finishes 10th at All-American Invitational

The Corona del Mar High boys' tennis team lost 5-3 to Arcadia in the consolation final of the CdM All-American Invitational on Saturday at University High, placing 10th as a team.
Diego Fernandez del Valle and Jacob Cooper won in singles for CdM, while Kyle Pham and Fernandez del Valle won at No. 1 doubles.
Earlier Saturday, the Sea Kings had defeated Palisades 4-4 (38-35 on games) in a consolation semifinal. Pham won in singles and the teams of Pham and Fernandez del Valle, Cooper and Ryan Wessler, as well as John Dick and Bradley Amor, also won.
The Menlo School of Atherton won the tournament title, defeating Harvard-Westlake 5-3 in the championship match.
BOYS' LACROSSE
Newport Harbor 13, Murrieta Mesa 7: Zach Quinonez, Rhett Farmer, Braydon Butler and Aiden Goltz all scored twice for the Sailors in Saturday's nonleague game at Newport Harbor High.
Jared Rabin, Hunter Rouch, Hutton Wooters, Race Moores and Griffen Brockhoff all scored one goal for Newport Harbor (5-5), which got seven saves from Garrett Rovazzini.
Newport Harbor plays at Edison in a Sunset League game Wednesday at 7 p.m.
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Edison 13, Norco 2: Alyssa Wyman had three goals and an assist for the Chargers in Saturday's nonleague home game.
Lauryn Atencio had two goals and two assists for Edison (8-2), which also got two goals and an assist from Rylie Siegel.
Kamalani Halekahi, Sarah Boyd, Brooke Moorhead, Annie Cavener, Sarah Olsen and Keena Colamonico all scored once.
SOFTBALL
Costa Mesa 6, Corona del Mar 5: Katie Belmontes and Sunshine Montoya both had two hits and one RBI, as the Mustangs (8-3) defeated the Sea Kings in a Costa Mesa Tournament game on Saturday.
Brandy Rodriguez had a triple, and Haley Sheffner had a double.
Haley Wolf earned the win, running her record to 5-3 in the pitching circle.
La Habra defeated Tustin 6-1 in the championship game.
Ocean View 6, Estancia 1: Freshman Nivea Armenta and senior Caitlyn Sideris combined for four hits and five RBIs, as the host Seahawks (5-4) earned a nonleague victory on Friday.
Freshman pitcher Desyree Arizmendi allowed two hits and struck out four over five innings.
Freshman Dylann Douglass had two hits for Estancia (9-3).
