High school roundup: Huntington Beach baseball remains perfect in Sunset League

UCLA commit Josh Hahn hit a two-run home run and doubled in a run, and the Huntington Beach High baseball team shut out visiting Marina 7-0 to remain perfect in the Sunset League on Friday.
Starter Edward Pelc and relievers Nate Madole and Nick Morlett combined to throw a six-hitter as the defending league champion Oilers (21-3, 9-0 in league) blanked their fifth opponent this season. Pelc went four innings, striking out two and walking two.
Cole Minato hit a two-run homer for Huntington Beach, ranked No. 2 in California by CalHiSports.com. Jake Vogel was two for four with a double.
The Oilers host third-place Fountain Valley (14-8, 5-4) on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.
Steven Casas went two for four for last-place Marina (8-17, 1-8), which plays at second-place Los Alamitos (14-8, 6-3) on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.
Edison 5, Los Alamitos 4 (nine innings): Junior Ted Burton's RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the host Chargers a walk-off, extra-inning win in Friday's Sunset League game.
Riley Haddon threw all nine innings for Edison (10-12, 3-6 in league), which moved into a fourth-place tie in league with Newport Harbor (8-13, 3-6). Haddon struck out three, and allowed one earned run and eight hits.
The Chargers play the Sailors twice next week, with the first game Wednesday at Edison at 3:15 p.m.
Edison's Caden Aoki went three for four with two runs batted in and a run, and Spencer Serven had two hits, including a double, two runs and an RBI.
Sage Hill 3, Downey Calvary Chapel 2 (11 innings): With the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th inning, junior Ashwin Chona was hit by a pitch and the Lightning won the Academy League extra-inning affair in walk-off fashion on Friday.
Sage Hill (10-6, 3-3 in league) scored twice in the 11th inning to win its second straight league game.
Justin Camp finished two for four with an RBI and a walk.
Drake Mossman struck out five and allowed one run on five hits in seven innings.
Laguna Beach 7, Saddleback 0: The visiting Breakers improved to 9-0 in the Orange Coast League after Friday's game.
Laguna Beach holds a three-game lead over Costa Mesa and Estancia, which share second place in league at 6-3. The Breakers play at Godinez on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
*
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Corona del Mar 3, Burbank Burroughs 0: Senior opposite Kevin Kobrine led the Sea Kings with 15 kills in a 25-20, 25-16, 25-18 quarterfinal victory in the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions on Friday.
Senior middle blocker Brandon Hicks added 11 kills for the Sea Kings.
CdM (20-4), ranked No. 4 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 poll, faces Palisades in the semifinals on Saturday at 10:45 a.m.
The Sea Kings opened the tournament with 25-8, 25-14, 25-15 win over Simi Valley Royal. Senior outside hitter Brandon Browning had seven kills, and junior middle blocker Matt Olson added six kills.
*
SOFTBALL
Laguna Beach 12, Saddleback 0 (five innings): Juniors Emily Thomas and Cienna Wunder combined on a one-hitter, as the visiting Breakers picked up their first Orange Coast League win on Friday.
Junior Lola Fisher went two for four with a two-run home run. Junior Mia Pitz had four hits.
Laguna Beach (8-8-1, 1-3 in league) remains on the road for its game against Calvary Chapel (12-5, 2-1) on Monday at 3:15 p.m.
*
BOYS' TENNIS
Fountain Valley 11, Los Alamitos 7: Justin Pham and Tommy Trinh swept at No. 1 doubles for the Barons in Friday's Sunset League match on the road.
Justin Nguyen, Ryan Trinh and Ben Nguyen each won twice in singles for first-place Fountain Valley (12-3, 7-0 in league), which widened its lead over second-place Los Alamitos (5-2 in league) to two matches with three matches remaining.
Fountain Valley, ranked No. 6 in CIF Southern Section Division 2, can clinch at least a share of the league title with a win at Huntington Beach on Monday.
*
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Valencia 5, Edison 4 (OT): Lauryn Atencio and Kamalani Helekahi each scored twice for the host Chargers in Friday's nonleague game.
Edison (11-5) plays host to Tustin on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
