High school roundup: Fountain Valley boys' tennis has three doubles teams in Sunset League semifinals

The Fountain Valley High boys' tennis team has three doubles teams and two singles players into the semifinals of the Sunset League tournament after the first day of competition Wednesday at Huntington Beach High.
The Barons' top-seeded doubles team of Justin Pham and Tommy Trinh won twice and will play their Barons teammates, Eric Tadros and Ben Nguyen, in the semifinals. The other doubles semifinal matches Fountain Valley's No. 2-seeded Vivek Savsani and Brandon Keller against Newport Harbor's Andy Myers and Josh Watkins.
In singles, top-seeded Colter Smith of Los Alamitos will play Fountain Valley's Ryan Trinh in a semifinal. Trinh outlasted Edison's Jason You in a third-set super-tiebreaker to win his quarterfinal match. In the other semifinal, No. 2-seeded Justin Nguyen of Fountain Valley will play Daniel Izmirian of Huntington Beach.
The semifinals begin Thursday at 1 p.m. at Huntington Beach, followed by the Sunset League championship matches.
Pacific Coast League tournament: Corona del Mar's teams of Jacob Cooper and Ryan Wessler, as well as Diego Fernandez del Valle and Kyle Pham, both advanced to the doubles semifinals after the first day of action Wednesday at Irvine's Heritage Park.
Cooper and Wessler will play top-seeded Leo Hibi and Paul Diamontopoulos of Woodbridge in the semifinals.
They beat a team from Woodbridge 8-2 before outlasting Soomin Lee and Cameron Sepahi of University, 4-6, 6-4, 11-9, in a quarterfinal match.
Fernandez del Valle and Pham will play No. 2-seeded Julian Lafond and Patryk Kozlowski of University in the semifinals. They beat two teams from University to advance, including a 7-6, 6-2 quarterfinal win over Michael Rudin and Kai Soto-Dessen.
Semifinals start Thursday at 2 p.m. at Heritage Park, with the finals to follow.
::
BOYS' GOLF
Edison 195, Newport Harbor 206: The Chargers finished off an impressive undefeated Sunset League title at Big Canyon Country Club on Wednesday.
The Chargers improved to 20-1 overall and 10-0 in the Sunset League.
Edison's Vito DiBernardo and Newport Harbor's Campbell Norris medaled with scores of 36.
Orange Coast League Individual finals: Laguna Beach's Ben Sharp, Kyle Sharp, Chase Gioffredi and Dante Fornaro advanced out of Wednesday's tournament to the CIF Southern Section Southern Individual Regional tournament at Skylinks on May 7.
Ben Sharp finished with a two-day total of 153 at Long Beach's Skylinks Golf Course. Kyle Sharp had a 155, followed by Chase Gioffredi (159) and Dante Fornaro (163).
::
SOFTBALL
Estancia 17, Saddleback 3: Dylann Douglass had two doubles, a triple, and four runs batted in for the visiting Eagles in an Orange Coast League game on Wednesday.
Emily Kubisty and Lena De La O each had two hits and three RBIs. Micaiah Watanabe Patterson and Brittany Walker each drove in two runs.
Estancia (13-7, 3-4 in league) moved into a tie for third with crosstown rival Costa Mesa (16-7, 3-4). The Eagles will host the Mustangs on Monday at 3:15 p.m.
Godinez 18, Laguna Beach 1: Cienna Wunder, Emily Thomas and Rhys Campbell each had one hit for the Breakers in Wednesday's Orange Coast League game on the road.
Laguna Beach (10-10-1, 3-5 in league) travels to Costa Mesa on Friday. Both teams are in the hunt for the league's final playoff spot.
Calvary Chapel 11, Costa Mesa 10: The Mustangs fell short in their Orange Coast League home game on Wednesday.
::
BASEBALL
Marina 4, Newport Harbor 3: The visiting Vikings ended a 10-game losing streak in Sunset League play by scoring the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning on Wednesday.
Cory Lewis and Moises Contreras each hit a solo home run for Marina (9-19, 2-10 in league), which hosts the Sailors (8-16, 3-9) on Friday at 3:15 p.m.
Newport Harbor's Cameron Mahaffy went two for four with a solo home run.
