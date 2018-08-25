High School Roundup: Costa Mesa girls' volleyball falls in quarterfinals

The Costa Mesa High girls’ volleyball team lost to Los Angeles Windward 25-21 in the Segerstrom Tournament quarterfinals Saturday at Segerstrom High.
It was the second straight tournament the Mustangs have lost in the quarterfinals; Costa Mesa did the same Aug. 18 at the Santa Ana Tournament.
The Mustangs went 2-1 in pool play on Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals. They outlasted Savannah 23-25, 25-15, 16-14 before beating host Segerstrom 17-25, 25-9, 15-10. Costa Mesa then lost its final pool-play match to Saddleback Valley Christian, 27-29, 25-17, 9-15.
Costa Mesa is 5-3.
Dana Hills 3, Huntington Beach 2: Sophomore outside hitter Sabrina Phinizy had 19 kills in the Oilers’ season opener, but the visiting Dolphins rallied for a 25-18, 28-30, 21-25, 25-23, 15-18 nonleague win Friday night at Huntington Beach High.
Junior outside Xolani Hodel had 14 kills for Huntington Beach (0-1), and sophomore middle blocker Olivia Carlton added 12 kills. Junior setter Jaclyn Sanchez had 42 assists and junior libero Mia Christensen tallied 27 digs.
Dana Hills is 10-1.