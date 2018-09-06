High School Roundup: Sage Hill girls’ volleyball beats Newport Harbor

Amiyah De’Long had 20 kills and eight digs to lead the Sage Hill School girls’ volleyball team to a 25-15, 25-9, 22-25, 25-21 nonleague victory over visiting Newport Harbor on Wednesday night.
Sydnee Francis added 15 kills and seven digs for the Lightning (4-9), who have won back-to-back matches for the first time this season. Sage Hill swept JSerra 25-22, 25-21, 25-23 on Tuesday.
Sage Hill was also aided by eight digs from Lauren Langdale, with Hana Stauss adding four service aces and four digs.
Kendall Bagby led the Sailors (4-16) with eight kills. Siena Springborn followed with six kills, and Allison Crandall and Ava Gonzalez each had five kills. Jasmine Amire finished with 30 assists.
The Lightning open Academy League play at Capistrano Valley Christian (5-4) on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Newport Harbor will travel to Los Alamitos (7-3) for a Sunset League crossover match on Thursday.
Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, Fairmont Prep 0: Casie Carlson had nine kills on .438 hitting to lead the host Tritons to a 25-20, 25-19, 25-17 win over the Huskies in Tuesday’s San Joaquin League match.
Breck Burwell added three aces and four digs for Pacifica Christian (5-2, 1-1 in league), while Emma Hammond also had four kills.
::
GIRLS' TENNIS
Costa Mesa 17, Anaheim 1: Leslie Delgado, Hallie Tran and Alexis Votran all swept in singles for the host Mustangs in Wednesday's nonleague match.
The Mustangs (1-1) host Esperanza on Thursday.
Newport Harbor 15, Crean Lutheran 3: Lane McArdell and Kristin Lindh each swept in singles for the Sailors in Tuesday’s nonleague match at home.
Amra Barton and Avery Wooden swept at No. 1 doubles for Newport Harbor (4-1), which hosts Sage Hill on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Northwood 10, Sage Hill 8: Morgan Mann earned three singles wins for the visiting Lightning in Wednesday’s nonleague match.
Sage Hill is 1-4.
JSerra 9, Laguna Beach 9 (JSerra wins 86-75 on games): Sarah MacCallum swept at No. 1 singles for the Breakers in Wednesday’s nonleague home match.
Laguna Beach (0-2) hosts San Juan Hills on Tuesday.
::
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Estancia 18, Godinez 1: Senior Jake Blinn and sophomore Logan Richard each scored five goals for the Eagles in Wednesday’s nonleague game on the road.
Freshman Brodi White added two goals and seven steals for Estancia (3-1).
Corona del Mar 13, La Verne Damien 7: Junior Tanner Pulice scored seven goals for the host Sea Kings in Tuesday’s nonleague game.
Caden Strauss, Tyler Harvey, David Batcheller, Shane Papa, Gavin Reed and Brannon Syler each scored once for CdM (3-0). Harrison Smith made seven saves.
The Sea Kings play at Foothill on Thursday at 4 p.m.