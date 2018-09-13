High School Roundup: Laguna Beach boys' water polo rallies past Orange Lutheran

Colton Gregory had five goals as the Laguna Beach High boys' water polo team beat visiting Orange Lutheran 12-10 in a nonleague game on Wednesday.
Logan McCarroll added two goals for the Breakers (5-3), who rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the second quarter.
Laguna Beach is ranked No. 6 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2 while Orange Lutheran is No. 16.
The Breakers play at No. 2-ranked Newport Harbor in a Surf League opener Wednesday at 4 p.m.
::
GIRLS' TENNIS
Costa Mesa 11, Tarbut V'Torah 7: Rachel Pham swept in singles for the host Mustangs in Wednesday's nonleague match.
Costa Mesa (4-2), which has won three straight matches, hosts Godinez on Thursday.
::
GIRLS’ GOLF
Edison 194, Los Alamitos 203: Erin Johnson fired a four-under-par 32, earning individual medalist honors in the Chargers’ nonleague match at Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach on Wednesday.
Johnson eagled the fourth hole and birdied the second and ninth holes.
Chaemin Kim shot a 37 for Edison (6-2), and Los Alamitos’ Grace Lu had a 37.
::
Twitter: @DailyPilotSport
To report scores or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor
(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com
Twitter: @ByDCP
Fall: football, girls’ golf
Winter: boys’ basketball, boys’ soccer
Spring: baseball, boys’ golf
::
Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com
Twitter: @mjszabo
Fall: boys’ water polo, girls’ tennis
Winter: girls’ soccer, girls’ water polo
Spring: boys’ tennis, swimming, lacrosse
::
Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com
Twitter: @ProfessorTurner
Fall: girls’ volleyball, cross-country, field hockey
Winter: girls’ basketball, wrestling
Spring: boys’ volleyball, track and field, softball