High School Roundup: Ocean View football improves to 6-0

Ocean View High’s historic start to the football season continued on Friday night.
The host Seahawks defeated rival Westminster 42-7 in a nonleague game, improving to 6-0. The win marked Ocean View’s first against the Lions since 2011.
Ocean View, ranked No. 3 in the CIF Southern Section Division 11 poll, built a 21-0 first-quarter lead. Quarterback Noah Hickman scored on a 52-yard run, running back Dezmond Doxey had a four-yard touchdown run and Hickman threw a 41-yard touchdown to wide receiver Will Earthman.
Right before halftime, Hickman hooked up with Naeco Logan on a 61-yard touchdown pass.
Hickman also had a five-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Ocean View has a nonleague game at home against Cerritos (3-3) on Oct. 5 before it hosts Godinez in a Pac 4 League opener on Oct. 12.
La Quinta 37, Los Amigos 14: The Lobos dropped their Garden Grove League opener at Bolsa Grande High on Friday.
Los Amigos (3-3, 0-1 in league), which has lost two straight games, faces Rancho Alamitos (3-3, 1-0) in a league game at Bolsa Grande High on Oct. 5.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Corona del Mar 3, Los Alamitos 1: Kendall Kipp had 25 kills, and the host Sea Kings won 21-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-15 in a Surf League match on Friday.
Nikki Senske added 15 kills, and Molly Joyce chipped in with eight kills.
CdM has won 11 in a row to take its record to 20-11 overall and 3-0 in the league. The Sea Kings will host Edison (16-11, 2-1) on Tuesday.
Edison 3, Huntington Beach 0: Aly Fullbright had 40 assists to lead the host Chargers to a 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 win in Friday’s Surf League match.
Samantha Schofield had a team-high 12 kills for the Chargers. Taylor Torchia had 11 kills and six service aces, and Nikki Logan added 11 kills.
Huntington Beach dropped to 11-11 overall and 0-3 in the league.
Claremont Webb 3, Pacifica Christian Orange County 1: Allyson Scharrer, Casie Carlson and Hailey MacKay combined for 13 aces for the host Tritons, but the Gauls won 25-10, 25-9, 19-25, 25-11 in Friday’s Academy League match.
Breck Burwell added 12 digs for the Tritons (9-7, 4-2 in league).
