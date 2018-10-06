High School Roundup: Laguna Beach football wins in dramatic fashion

Shane Lythgoe scored the game-winning touchdown on a five-yard swing pass from Andrew Johnson with 20 seconds left, and host Laguna Beach High rallied to defeat Arcadia Rio Hondo Prep 49-46 on Friday night in a nonleague football game.
Laguna Beach (6-1 overall) trailed 46-42 after the Kares (4-2) scored with two minutes remaining. The Breakers got the ball back with all three of their timeouts and 60 yards to go.
After scoring the go-ahead touchdown, Lythgoe also intercepted a last-second pass to seal the Breakers’ victory. He added two rushing touchdowns.
The Breakers also made big plays on special teams, with Kai Ball returning a kickoff and Sean Nolan returning a punt for touchdowns.
Johnson wound up with three passing touchdowns.
The game featured two of the top 10 teams in the CIF Southern Section Division 12 poll. Laguna Beach entered the week ranked No. 4, while the Kares were No. 6.
The Breakers will play their Pac 4 League opener on Oct. 12 at Western (6-1). The Pioneers are the top-ranked team in Division 11.
Estancia 35, Saddleback 6: Eagles junior quarterback Jaycen Cash had three touchdown passes and also rushed for a score in Friday's Orange Coast League game at Segerstrom High.
Cash had a 57-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Pacheco, a 42-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Pearce and a 12-yard score to Scott McClellan for the Eagles (5-2, 2-0 in league), ranked No. 9 in CIF Southern Section Division 13. He completed 12 of 21 passes for 211 yards.
Pacheco had 13 carries for 94 yards and a rushing score for Estancia, which is in a three-way tie for first place in the league with Orange and Santa Ana. The Eagles host Orange, ranked No. 4 in Division 9, on Oct. 12.
Rancho Alamitos 41, Los Amigos 7: The Lobos struggled offensively in Friday’s Garden Grove League game at Bolsa Grande High.
Junior linebacker Joseph Garcia had three sacks and a forced fumble in the loss for Los Amigos (3-4, 0-2 in league).
Los Amigos faces Loara (5-2, 2-0) at Garden Grove High on Oct. 12.
Orange 81, Costa Mesa 0: The winless Mustangs were blanked for their second straight Orange Coast League game Friday at El Modena High.
Costa Mesa (0-7, 0-2 in league) plays Calvary Chapel (0-7, 0-2) on Oct. 11 at Segerstrom High.
