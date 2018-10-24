High School Roundup: Sage Hill girls' tennis sends three to San Joaquin League singles semifinals

Alexis Ha, Miya Stauss and Morgan Mann of Sage Hill School girls' tennis all advanced to the San Joaquin League singles semifinals after two wins Tuesday at Claremont Webb.
Ha beat Sarah Cohen of Tarbut V'Torah 8-0, then Bella Karhalios of St. Margaret's 8-0. Stauss beat Cindy Shang of Webb and Hailey Kang of Fairmont Prep, also by 8-0 scores. Mann also won two 8-0 pro-sets, against Gabriella Beard of Tarbut V'Torah and Alyssa Pusey of St. Margaret's.
The league will hold its first two rounds of doubles play Wednesday at Sage Hill. Singles and doubles semifinals and finals are Thursday at Sage Hill. Mann will play Stauss in one singles semifinal, while Ha plays Seychelle Balog of St. Margaret's in the other.
Huntington Beach 11, Laguna Beach 7: The host Oilers clinched outright second place in the Wave League and a berth into the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs on Monday.
Huntington Beach swept all nine doubles sets in the league finale. The teams of Emily Gray and Daniella Pokorny, Haley Forth and Maggie Rae Walker, as well as Kaitlyn Palacio and Alissa Wong, won three sets each.
Cindy Huynh and Solaya Han each won a singles set for the Oilers (12-6, 4-2 in league), who advance to the postseason for the first time in coach Suzanne DeVries' eight years with the program.
Laguna Beach (10-10, 5-1), which had already clinched the outright league title, had a 125-match league winning streak snapped and lost its first league match since 2005. Ella Pachl and Sarah MacCallum each swept in singles for the Breakers.
The teams will compete at the Wave League singles and doubles tournament beginning Wednesday at Marina High.
Corona del Mar 17, Newport Harbor 1: The Sea Kings clinched the outright Surf League title with Monday's victory at home.
Janie Marcus, Roxy MacKenzie and Hannah Jervis each swept in singles for CdM (17-2, 6-0 in league), ranked No. 4 in CIF Southern Section Division 1. The doubles teams of Shaya Northrup and Bella McKinney, Reece Kenerson and Dylan Matesky, as well as Jane Paulson and Alden Mulroy, each won twice.
Amra Barton and Avery Wooden won a doubles set for Newport Harbor (13-5, 4-2).
The teams compete at the Surf League singles and doubles tournament Wednesday and Thursday at Seal Beach Tennis Center.
BASEBALL
Newport Harbor senior Cameron Mahaffy said he committed to the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo baseball program on Tuesday.
Mahaffy is a pitcher and outfielder.
