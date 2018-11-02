High School Roundup: Edison, Estancia and Los Amigos boys’ water polo teams reach CIF quarterfinals

Cameron Davidson scored five goals, and the Edison High boys’ water polo team won 12-7 at Palos Verdes Peninsula on Thursday in a CIF Southern Section Division 3 second-round playoff match.
Spencer Powley added two goals for the Chargers (17-13). Luke Burgard, Marko Ilincic, Colin Ryder, Ethan Galaz and Athen Martindale had one goal each.
Caden Martin made 12 saves, including one on a penalty shot, for Edison.
The Chargers host top-seeded Rancho Cucamonga Los Osos (17-13) in a quarterfinal match on Saturday.
Estancia 12, Norco 8: Noah Gniffke scored six goals to lead the Eagles in Thursday’s CIF Southern Section Division 6 second-round playoff match on the road.
Logan Richard had four goals and three assists for the Eagles (17-11), who play at top-seeded Tustin (17-10) in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Tustin beat Estancia 14-8 in a nonleague match on Oct. 23.
Los Amigos 13, Downey 7: The Lobos moved on after earning the CIF Southern Section Division 6 second-round playoff win Thursday at Garden Grove High.
Los Amigos (18-10) hosts No. 3-seeded Culver City (16-10) in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
