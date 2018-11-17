High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys' water polo reaches CIF SoCal Regional Division I semifinals

Ike Love helped the No. 2-seeded Newport Harbor High boys’ water polo team to an 11-7 victory over No. 7 Foothill in the opening round of the CIF Southern California Regional Division I playoffs at Ocean View High on Friday.
The Sailors (30-2) will play No. 6 La Jolla Bishop’s (25-8) in the semifinals at Ocean View Saturday at 2:50 p.m. The Knights edged No. 3 Westlake Village Oaks Christian 10-9 in their opener.
Saturday’s other semifinal at Ocean View has No. 1 Studio City Harvard-Westlake facing No. 5 Los Angeles Loyola at 1:40 p.m.
The championship match is Saturday at the same venue at 7 p.m.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pacifica Christian Orange County 81, Crean Lutheran 60: Senior Solomon Davis made his debut with the Tritons in a nonleague game at home Friday.
Davis, a 6-foot-7 forward who was ineligible to play last season after transferring from Temecula Rancho Christian, finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Judah Brown and Josh Sims each had 21 points for Pacifica Christian (2-0), while Houston Mallette added 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Compton Dominguez 66, Ocean View 58: The Seahawks lost in the semifinals of their Jim Harris Classic on Friday.
Ocean View (2-1) will play for third place in the tournament at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Sage Hill 73, San Juan Hills 70: Senior center Johnny King had 26 points for the visiting Lightning in Friday’s nonleague game.
Jack Strohman had 21 points for Sage Hill, which improved to 2-0.
Downey 57, Marina 49: Senior forward Dean Keeler scored 22 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in the Vikings’ season opener on the road Friday.
Jakob Alamudun had 14 points and Jack Webster 11.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Corona del Mar 9, Long Beach Wilson 2
Sophomore Grace Myers scored four goals in the Sea Kings’ opener at Belmont Plaza Pool on Friday.
Seniors Sophie Wallace and Layne Anzaldo each scored twice for CdM.
The Sea Kings play next at Santa Barbara San Marcos on Nov. 30.
::
Twitter: @DailyPilotSport
To report scores or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor
(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com
Twitter: @ByDCP
Fall: football, girls’ golf
Winter: boys’ basketball, boys’ soccer
Spring: baseball, boys’ golf
::
Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com
Twitter: @mjszabo
Fall: boys’ water polo, girls’ tennis
Winter: girls’ soccer, girls’ water polo
Spring: boys’ tennis, swimming, lacrosse
::
Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com
Twitter: @ProfessorTurner
Fall: girls’ volleyball, cross-country, field hockey
Winter: girls’ basketball, wrestling
Spring: boys’ volleyball, track and field, softball