High School Football Player of the Week: Arick McLawyer can do it all for Huntington Beach

Arick McLawyer’s father, Anthony, is a bus driver. He navigates what’s arguably one of the busiest streets in Orange County: Beach Boulevard.

While McLawyer says he has never ridden the bus with his father, he’s heard the stories of how hectic his shift can be working for the Orange County Transportation Authority. McLawyer must get his work ethic from his dad because McLawyer is always busy on the football field.

McLawyer has played quarterback, wide receiver, running back, cornerback and safety, and returned punts and kickoffs during his time at Huntington Beach High. McLawyer does it all for the Oilers, and this year, he has scored in a variety of ways, throwing for seven touchdowns, rushing for three touchdowns, catching two touchdowns and returning one interception for a touchdown.

Now, McLawyer, a 6 feet 1, 185-pounder, is getting to play the position he’s always wanted: quarterback.

McLawyer, in his second year at Huntington Beach, had to be patient. He sat out the first five games last year because he transferred from Fountain Valley, and then a right pectoral injury forced him to give up quarterback for two Sunset League games.

This year, the Oilers started a freshman at quarterback. To keep their CIF Southern Section Division 7 playoff hopes alive, the Oilers have turned to their No. 2 quarterback, McLawyer.

McLawyer says he also wears the number because his dad told him that “No. 2 is twice as good as No. 1.” Wherever coach Brett Brown lines up McLawyer, the junior is Huntington Beach’s No. 1 threat.

McLawyer’s first start at quarterback this season came last week, and against his former school. His all-around performance ensured Huntington Beach would beat the Barons 21-14 to earn its first league win.

McLawyer completed eight of 14 passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns, with an interception, rushed 13 times for 83 yards, made three tackles, and recovered a fumble late. The Oilers (2-5, 1-1 in league) prevailed for the first time since Sept. 15, when they edged Long Beach Wilson 29-28 in overtime.

Even though McLawyer accounted for 20 of the Oilers’ 21 points against Fountain Valley, ranked No. 6 at the time, he ran in a two-point conversion during the game-winning drive in the fourth quarter, he said his biggest play came on defense. With the game on the line and the Barons in the red zone, McLawyer got his hands on the ball.

McLawyer always seems to have the ball, and this time he got it by spying in the box as a free safety.

Nick Welch, the quarterback McLawyer replaced at Huntington Beach last year when he became eligible, lost the snap for Fountain Valley, and McLawyer dove on the ball. Coming up with the turnover with four minutes left meant a lot to McLawyer.

A year ago, McLawyer was looking forward to competing for the starting job with Welch. Things changed when Welch broke his hand in the league opener and decided to leave Huntington Beach for Fountain Valley.

“Initially, once my five games [to sit out] were over, it was going to be a quarterback battle between me and him, and then he left,” McLawyer said. “I was like, ‘OK. Arick, you’re up. Show us what you got.’”

McLawyer’s versatility as a runner and passer helped the Oilers finish fourth in league last year and earn a postseason berth. They hung around at Tustin in the first round, McLawyer returning a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown, before the Oilers lost 42-27.

Going into this year, McLawyer said he felt he would be the starting quarterback every game. There was one problem. Brown said he wanted McLawyer at receiver on offense, in space because of his athleticism and speed.

“I wanted to play quarterback, and I felt that I should have played quarterback because I was the returning starter, but Coach Brown is the head coach,” said McLawyer, who got reps at quarterback during the first six games behind Jacob Hanlon. “But now I’m definitely glad he is giving me my opportunity and a chance to lead our team.”

One player who kept McLawyer focused was a former Oiler in Kai Ross, who is now an assistant at his alma mater. Brown said he sees a lot of similarities in Ross and McLawyer, with their abilities to play all over the field and make a difference.

One striking similarity stood out to McLawyer. Ross pointed it out before McLawyer’s first start at quarterback this year.

“He said he went through a similar situation [of having to wait his turn as a junior to start at quarterback] when he was in high school,” McLawyer said. “He just told me, ‘You just have to roll with the punches. Everything will pan out.’”

Things definitely worked out in Ross’ favor. By contributing in all facets of the game, Ross led Huntington Beach to a section title in 2013, the program’s first in 78 years.

Ross is now helping players like McLawyer believe they can make a deep playoff run. They first have to get there by winning two of their next three games, the next is at home with Marina (3-4, 0-2) on Friday at 7 p.m., and hope for another at-large entry.

With McLawyer, he wants to go on a long playoff drive. As for riding while his dad is driving a bus, McLawyer said he plans to do that one day.

Arick McLawyer

Born: Sept. 25, 2000

Hometown: Huntington Beach

Height: 6 feet 1

Weight: 185 pounds

Sport: Football

Year: Junior

Coach: Brett Brown

Favorite food: Carne asada burrito

Favorite movie: “Radio”

Favorite athletic moment: “My third year of tackle [football]. I had a strip-sack for a touchdown.”

Week in review: McLawyer completed eight of 14 passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns, with an interception, rushed 13 times for 83 yards, made three tackles, and recovered a fumble late to lead Huntington Beach to a 21-14 win against Fountain Valley last week.

