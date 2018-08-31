Week 2 High School Football Preview: Laguna Beach vs. Big Bear

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Laguna Beach High
Key Breakers: Sr. WR/CB/P Sean Nolan (five caches for 43 yards and two touchdowns; one INT); Jr. QB Andrew Johnson (16 of 31 passing for 194 yards, four TDs and two INTs); Sr. RB/LB Shane Lythgoe (12 carries for 52 yards; three catches for 23 yards and one TD)
Key Bears: Sr. RB/DB Nikolai Javorsky (15 carries for 193 yards and two TDs); Sr. RB/DB Daniel Jett (21 carries for 188 yards and one TD); Sr. DB/WR Leonard Martinez (15 tackles, two tackles for loss; two catches for 52 yards)
Breakdown: Laguna Beach (1-0) hosts Big Bear (2-0), ranked No. 5 in the CIF Southern Section Division 9 poll, in a nonleague game … The Breakers kicked off the season with a 42-14 win over Glendale Hoover last week … The Bears have outscored their two opponents 78-19 … Laguna Beach lost 32-10 at Big Bear last year … Big Bear has eight defensive starters and six offensive starters back from last year’s team that won the CIF Southern Section Division 12 title in 2017, the same year the Breakers lost in the opening round of the same playoff division.