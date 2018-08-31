Week 2 High School Football Preview: Laguna Beach vs. Big Bear

Breakdown: Laguna Beach (1-0) hosts Big Bear (2-0), ranked No. 5 in the CIF Southern Section Division 9 poll, in a nonleague game … The Breakers kicked off the season with a 42-14 win over Glendale Hoover last week … The Bears have outscored their two opponents 78-19 … Laguna Beach lost 32-10 at Big Bear last year … Big Bear has eight defensive starters and six offensive starters back from last year’s team that won the CIF Southern Section Division 12 title in 2017, the same year the Breakers lost in the opening round of the same playoff division.