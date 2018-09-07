Week 3 High School Football Preview: Laguna Beach vs. Dana Hills

Breakdown: Laguna Beach (1-1), playing the third of four straight home games to open the season, hosts Dana Hills (2-1) in a nonleague game … The Breakers battled last week against Big Bear, ranked No. 5 in CIF Southern Section Division 9, but were unable to complete a fourth-quarter comeback in a 29-26 loss … Nolan, who had three touchdown catches against Big Bear, has caught exactly half of Johnson’s 34 completed passes this season. Lythgoe, the running back, ranks second on the team with six receptions … Dana Hills is coming off a 41-0 victory over Saddleback and trying for its third straight win.