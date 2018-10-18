Week 9 High School Football Preview: Ocean View vs. Laguna Beach

Breakdown: The undefeated Seahawks travel to take on the Breakers in a critical Pac 4 League game on Friday. The game has major playoff implications, as it features two ranked teams … Ocean View (8-0, 1-0 in league), the No. 2 team in the CIF Southern Section Division 11 poll, has ridden the play of Hickman to its best start in school history. The senior quarterback boasts a touchdowns to interceptions ratio of 19 to 1, while also adding 14 touchdowns as a rusher … Laguna Beach (6-2, 0-1), the third-ranked team in Division 12, feels the pressure to defend home field, especially after the Breakers dropped their league opener at Western on Saturday. Breakers coach John Shanahan called his team’s Week 9 tilt with the Seahawks a “must-win game,” adding that “it doesn’t get any bigger.” Laguna Beach is battle-tested, as half of its games have been decided by a field-goal margin.