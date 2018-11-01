Week 11 High School Football Preview: Laguna Beach vs. Saddleback Valley Christian

Breakdown: Second-seeded Laguna Beach (8-2) hosts Saddleback Valley Christian (3-6) to open the CIF Southern Section Division 12 playoffs at Guyer Field … After having its back against the wall following a Week 8 loss at Western, Laguna Beach has reason to feel good about its work of late. The Breakers won their last two games to share the Pac 4 League championship with Western and Ocean View. Laguna Beach now enters its third straight postseason, the longest streak of consecutive playoff appearances in program history. That stretch spans the entirety of John Shanahan’s tenure as coach of the Breakers … Saddleback Valley Christian finished second in the San Joaquin League. The Warriors are led by Sweeney, a jack-of-all-trades athlete who has made significant contributions as a passer, rusher and receiver.