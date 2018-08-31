Week 2 High School Football Preview: Los Alamitos vs. Long Beach Poly

Breakdown: Los Alamitos opened the season last week with a good showing in a 38-35 loss at Vista Murrieta. The Griffins (0-1) continue their nonleague gauntlet with a second straight game against a CIF Southern Section Division 1 opponent in Friday night’s game against the Jackrabbits (2-0) … Griffins coach Ray Fenton went to his bag of tricks early against the Broncos last week. Kenui Huey connected with King for a 92-yard touchdown on a wide receiver pass just 25 seconds into the season … The Griffins may need more tricks up their sleeve against a Jackrabbits defense that has allowed just 11 points through their first two games … Long Beach Poly reached the second round of the Division 1 playoffs last season. The school is also a track factory, with defensive back Kejuan Markham helping the Jackrabbits claim fourth place in the CIF State track and field finals for the 400-meter relay … 247 Sports reports that both of the Markham twins have been offered by multiple Pac-12 schools, and that they have expressed an interest in playing together at the next level. They have been offered together by 13 schools, including eight Pac-12 schools.