Steve Conti steps down after 23 years in charge of CdM boys' volleyball

By
Sports Editor
Nov 15, 2018 | 4:50 PM
Steve Conti, pictured instructing Adam Flood, left, during a timeout in the Battle of the Bay match at Newport Harbor High on April 7, resigned as the Corona del Mar boys' volleyball coach on Thursday. (Christine Cotter)

Steve Conti, one of the most successful high school boys’ volleyball coaches in California, has stepped down from Corona del Mar, according to a school email sent out Thursday afternoon.

Conti led the program for 23 seasons, winning 540 matches, 19 league titles and seven CIF Southern Section titles.

In Conti’s last season, the Sea Kings went 34-4, won the Pacific Coast League championship, the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship and the CIF State Southern California Regional Division I championship.

More to come.

