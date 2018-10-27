High School Male Athlete of the Week: CdM's Tanner Pulice continues to move forward

“The closeness of that Saturday, what the team showed, is probably the most important thing that’s happened in my coaching career,” CdM coach Kareem Captan said. “They were trying to be there for Tanner, but they were also really trying to win a game, and it’s hard to expect a group of teenagers to do both at the same time. Coming away with two one-goal losses that day was pretty heartbreaking for them, but the most important thing for me was to see them come together as a team and really support Tanner and his entire family.