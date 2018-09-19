University girls' tennis beats CdM in CIF final rematch

Even with the Corona del Mar High girls’ tennis team leaving the Pacific Coast League for the Surf League this season, there was no chance that the Sea Kings would stop playing former league rival University.
“League or no league, it’s the same deal,” Trojans coach John Kessler said of the rivalry. “I hate that we don’t play them twice. I’m upset they left the league.”
Sea Kings coach Jamie Gresh said he and Kessler consider themselves friends, but also, the tennis is just too good.
“This is definitely a match you have to have on your schedule,” he said. “If you don’t play University, then who are you playing?”
The two elite CIF Southern Section Division 1 programs met Tuesday at the Racquet Club of Irvine in a nonleague match. And the result was different than it has been in recent years.
University, top-ranked in Division 1, led from the start. The Trojans earned an 11-7 victory, their first over CdM since 2014. The following year, the Sea Kings won at University, breaking the Trojans’ 54-match winning streak in the Pacific Coast League.
CdM went 7-0 against University over the last three years, including six league wins and last year’s Division 1 final, won by CdM by a 13-5 score.
Like in last year’s final, University junior Cami Brown swept at No. 1 singles on Tuesday. She beat Kristina Evloeva 6-1, Janie Marcus 6-3 and Roxy MacKenzie 6-4. This time, she also had more help.
Sophomores Emily Marcus and Mya Wang swept at No. 1 doubles for University (5-0), coming off a 10-8 win over previously top-ranked North Hollywood Campbell Hall on Thursday. Jane Lee, a freshman, won twice in singles for the host Trojans.
“I thought it was going to be closer, for sure, because last year they dominated everyone,” Brown said. “I think our doubles picked up a lot … It’s huge for our team and our school [to beat CdM]. We have a huge rivalry with them, tennis-wise. They were really happy that they beat us last year, so it was big for us to come back from that.”
CdM (3-2), ranked No. 4 in Division 1, fell behind 5-1 after the first round against University. Three of the set losses were close. Marcus lost 6-4 to Lee in singles. At No. 2 doubles, CdM sophomore Reece Kenerson and freshman Jane Paulsen lost 7-5 to University’s Kamar Alajeely and Jackie Yoon. At No. 3 doubles, CdM senior Dylan Matesky and sophomore Alden Mulroy fell 7-5 to University’s Therese Garcia and Megan Bee.
The Trojans used the momentum, taking a 9-3 lead after two rounds and clinching the match shortly after.
“There’s a little separation in singles, and a little in doubles,” Gresh said. “They’re just a little bit sharper and a little bit better at all spots across the board. They have very good balance, good depth.”
Evloeva won twice in singles for CdM, while Roxy MacKenzie and Marcus earned one win each. Bella McKinney and Shaya Northrup won twice at No. 1 doubles for CdM, and Mulroy and substitute Ashley Thomas were able to earn a doubles win in the final round as well.
Evloeva said the team is coming together, despite the loss. She said the Sea Kings had a productive team dinner Monday night at Marcus’ house and are becoming more bonded as a unit.
CdM plays at Edison on Thursday at 3 p.m. in a Sunset Conference crossover match.
“It’s really good that we get to play these matches,” Evloeva said. “It’s better for us for us to compete than have a 17-1 or 16-2 win, you know? I feel like everyone on our team gets better as we play these matches and get ready for CIF.”