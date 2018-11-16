Week 13 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. Camarillo

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Camarillo High
Key Sea Kings: Jr. QB Ethan Garbers (235 of 348 passing for 3,450 yards, 48 TDs and four INTs; 47 carries for 197 yards and four TDs); Jr. WR/FS John Humphreys (88 catches for 1,504 yards and 25 TDs; 24 tackles, one sack); Jr. WR Bradley Schlom (60 catches for 1,036 yards and eight TDs); Jr. TE Mark Redman (43 catches for 478 yards and eight TDs; 1½ sacks, one fumble recovery)
Key Scorpions: Jr. QB James McNamara (162 of 233 passing for 2,306 yards, 31 TDs and four INTs; 40 carries for 92 yards and seven TDs); Sr. WR/CB Mason Brown (45 catches for 679 yards and seven TDs; five carries for 58 yards and one TD); Jr. RB/FS Jesse Valenzuela (111 carries for 1,008 yards and 13 TDs; 19 catches for 213 yards and two TDs); Sr. WR/SS Jack Holden (26 catches for 300 yards and three TDs; 29 tackles, four INTs, one forced fumble)
Breakdown: Top-seeded Corona del Mar (10-1-1) travels two hours and 94 miles north to face Camarillo (11-1) in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 semifinals … CdM has managed to stay afloat, despite the fact that its offense has been far from balanced. A stunning 85.7% of the Sea Kings’ offensive touchdowns have come through the air. Garbers, who has 48 passing touchdowns, has two 1,000-yard receivers in Humphreys and Schlom … Sea Kings coach Dan O’Shea said that the offense makes its decisions based on the numbers the defense puts in the box. It is hard to stay away from the pass, however, with a matchup nightmare like Humphreys on the outside. The 6-foot-5 receiver has brought in 25 touchdowns by himself … “If we get matchups that we like in the passing game, we’re going to chuck it, and we’re going to chuck until we die,” O’Shea said. The conditions should favor the passing game, as the wind is expected to be negligible (2 mph) by game time … A concern for CdM could be that it has been seven weeks since it has played a full game against a team inside the state top 100, as ranked by MaxPreps.com (Edison on Sept. 27) … The Sea Kings hope to return to the CIF final for the first time since 2016, when they lost to Chatsworth Sierra Canyon 36-35 in double overtime. Camarillo won the Northern Division championship in 2015, beating Thousand Oaks 55-27.