Week 13 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. Camarillo

Breakdown: Top-seeded Corona del Mar (10-1-1) travels two hours and 94 miles north to face Camarillo (11-1) in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 semifinals … CdM has managed to stay afloat, despite the fact that its offense has been far from balanced. A stunning 85.7% of the Sea Kings’ offensive touchdowns have come through the air. Garbers, who has 48 passing touchdowns, has two 1,000-yard receivers in Humphreys and Schlom … Sea Kings coach Dan O’Shea said that the offense makes its decisions based on the numbers the defense puts in the box. It is hard to stay away from the pass, however, with a matchup nightmare like Humphreys on the outside. The 6-foot-5 receiver has brought in 25 touchdowns by himself … “If we get matchups that we like in the passing game, we’re going to chuck it, and we’re going to chuck until we die,” O’Shea said. The conditions should favor the passing game, as the wind is expected to be negligible (2 mph) by game time … A concern for CdM could be that it has been seven weeks since it has played a full game against a team inside the state top 100, as ranked by MaxPreps.com (Edison on Sept. 27) … The Sea Kings hope to return to the CIF final for the first time since 2016, when they lost to Chatsworth Sierra Canyon 36-35 in double overtime. Camarillo won the Northern Division championship in 2015, beating Thousand Oaks 55-27.