DAILY PILOT

Week 2 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. El Toro

David Carrillo Peñaloza
By
| Sports Editor |
Aug 30, 2018 | 6:00 PM
Luke Fisher (9) and JJ Rottler (33), shown making a tackle on Aug. 24, will lead the Corona del Mar High defense against El Toro on Friday at 7 p.m. (Christine Cotter)

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Newport Harbor High

Key Sea Kings: Jr. WR/FS John Humphreys (19 catches for 262 yards and three TDs; four tackles); Jr. QB Ethan Garbers (40 of 70 passing for 443 yards and three TDs); Sr. C Sean Owens

Key Chargers: Sr. QB Austin Stover (41 of 64 passing for 511 yards, five TDs and one INT); Sr. WR/CB Jake Landry (12 catches for 179 yards and three TDs); Sr. WR/OLB Sam Whipple (15 catches for 137 yards and one TD; 15 tackles)

Breakdown: Corona del Mar (1-1), ranked No. 4 in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 poll, hosts El Toro (2-0), No. 8 in Division 3, in a nonleague game … The Sea Kings expect to have the services of Humphreys, who did not play on defense in a 28-6 win over Palos Verdes last week, on offense and defense. CdM coach Dan O’Shea said the 6-foot-5 Humphreys suffered a slight posterior cruciate ligament sprain in his right knee during the season opener at JSerra on Aug. 17 … The Chargers are trying to start 3-0 for the first time since 2012 … CdM has won four of the last five meetings against El Toro.

