Week 2 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. El Toro

Breakdown: Corona del Mar (1-1), ranked No. 4 in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 poll, hosts El Toro (2-0), No. 8 in Division 3, in a nonleague game … The Sea Kings expect to have the services of Humphreys, who did not play on defense in a 28-6 win over Palos Verdes last week, on offense and defense. CdM coach Dan O’Shea said the 6-foot-5 Humphreys suffered a slight posterior cruciate ligament sprain in his right knee during the season opener at JSerra on Aug. 17 … The Chargers are trying to start 3-0 for the first time since 2012 … CdM has won four of the last five meetings against El Toro.