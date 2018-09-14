DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

Week 4 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. San Clemente

David Carrillo Peñaloza
By
| Sports Editor |
Sep 13, 2018 | 7:10 PM
Week 4 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. San Clemente
Corona del Mar High quarterback Ethan Garbers, seen throwing under pressure at JSerra on Aug. 17, has passed for 1,078 yards and 13 touchdowns, with one interception in four games this season. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at San Clemente High

Key Sea Kings: Jr. WR/FS John Humphreys (30 catches for 569 yards and 10 TDs; four tackles); Jr. QB Ethan Garbers (70 of 120 passing for 1,078 yards, 13 TDs and one INT); Sr. C Sean Owens; Sr. LB Luke Fisher (22 tackles, three tackles for loss)

Advertisement

Key Tritons: Sr. QB Brendan Costello (57 of 88 passing for 901 yards, nine TDs and three INTs; 38 carries for 259 yards and three TDs); Sr. RB RJ Donaldson (50 carries for 383 yards and seven TDs); Sr. WR Jaydel Jenkins (23 catches for 446 yards and five TDs); Sr. LB Rob Farney (66 tackles, two sacks)

Breakdown: Corona del Mar (3-1), ranked No. 3 in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 poll, enters its game at San Clemente (1-3) having won three straight. The Tritons are on a three-game losing streak … The Sea Kings play their final nonleague game of the regular season before going into a bye week. CdM’s Sunset League opener is against Edison on Sept. 27 … The Tritons opened the season with games against three CIF San Diego Section Division I schools, a 34-19 win over Oceanside, a 47-45 loss to San Diego Torrey Pines and a 38-35 loss to Carlsbad La Costa Canyon … CdM faces its toughest test since kicking off the season with a 49-7 setback at JSerra. San Clemente features a dual-threat quarterback in Costello, an Oklahoma State commit.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement