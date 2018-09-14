Week 4 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. San Clemente

Breakdown: Corona del Mar (3-1), ranked No. 3 in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 poll, enters its game at San Clemente (1-3) having won three straight. The Tritons are on a three-game losing streak … The Sea Kings play their final nonleague game of the regular season before going into a bye week. CdM’s Sunset League opener is against Edison on Sept. 27 … The Tritons opened the season with games against three CIF San Diego Section Division I schools, a 34-19 win over Oceanside, a 47-45 loss to San Diego Torrey Pines and a 38-35 loss to Carlsbad La Costa Canyon … CdM faces its toughest test since kicking off the season with a 49-7 setback at JSerra. San Clemente features a dual-threat quarterback in Costello, an Oklahoma State commit.