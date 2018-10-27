Corona del Mar routs Huntington Beach to split Sunset League football title

“I couldn’t be more happy,” said O’Shea, whose team upped its league unbeaten streak to 35 games after going 30-0 in the Pacific Coast League from 2012-17. “We wanted to play clean, meaning we play extremely well on offense, and have our defense be the dominant defense we need going into the playoffs. And there’s nothing better than seeing our JVs come in in the second half and get after it.”