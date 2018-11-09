Week 12 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. Yorba Linda

Breakdown: For the second straight week, top-seeded Corona del Mar (9-1-1) is at home in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs. The Sea Kings, who shared the Sunset League title, host Yorba Linda (9-2), the second-place team from the Crestview League, in the quarterfinals … CdM and Yorba Linda play contrasting styles, with the Sea Kings preferring for Garbers to air it out to Humphreys, Bradley Schlom and Mark Redman in an up-tempo offense, and the Mustangs like to pound the ball with their two 1,000-yard rushers in Haddad and Festini and chew up the clock … The Sea Kings, who are 9-0-1 in their last 10 games, exited in the Division 4 quarterfinals a year ago, as did Yorba Linda, albeit in the Division 7 playoffs … The winner advances to the semifinals and will face No. 4 Hesperia Oak Hills or Camarillo on Nov. 16. If the Sea Kings reach the semis, they will have to make the long road trip, 83 miles to Oak Hills or 101 miles to Camarillo, while Yorba Linda would be the home team in the next round.