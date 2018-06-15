Irrelevant Week presents full slate for Washington Redskins receiver Trey Quinn

Irrelevant Week is nearly upon us.
Trey Quinn, the final pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, will be landing at Los Angeles International Airport at 10:53 p.m. on Friday.
Good thing these draft picks come straight out of college because the jam-packed schedule for the week ahead will provide about as much rest as a college rager at Southern Methodist University, where Quinn went to school and played wide receiver.
On Quinn’s first full day in town, the Washington Redskins’ 256th pick will be woken up to partake in a spin class session at GRIT Cycle in Costa Mesa at 7 a.m. on Saturday. The event will benefit Serving People In Need.
From 10 a.m. to noon, a Beach Bash and Barbecue will be held at 30th Street in Newport Beach. Under-served children and families will be able to meet with and play games with Mr. Irrelevant XLIII, who will also receive his first surfing lesson.
The party transitions back to the Balboa Bay Resort at 3 p.m. with the “Welcome to Newport” festivities, where Quinn will receive gifts, including a key to the city, and be greeted by cheerleaders.
In the nightcap, Quinn and his fans will make their way over to Newport Beach’s Classic Q Billiards and Sports Club, which Irrelevant Week CEO Melanie Salata-Fitch referred to as the official Washington Redskins bar of Orange County.
Salata-Fitch added that a series of wacky bar games would be available at the Classic Q that night, including blindfolded billiards and shooting a football through a basketball hoop.
A Miss Irrelevant contest will also be held, the qualifications for which do not include a person’s looks.
All of Saturday’s events are open to the public.
The activities get tailored toward the interests of Mr. Irrelevant over the next couple of days. On Sunday, Quinn will go deep sea fishing for the first time.
After a morning at sea, he will spend the rest of the day as a guest of Disneyland.
Another full day awaits on Monday. Quinn will make an in-studio appearance at Fox Sports on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.
In a true welcome to Southern California, Quinn will brave traffic from Los Angeles to Anaheim, where he has been invited to throw out the first “Irrelevant” pitch.
“Trey pitched a no-hitter in the Little League World Series [in 2008], so we thought that would be fun for him to go to a professional baseball stadium and do something there,” Salata-Fitch said. “We decided, ‘OK, we’re going to have him throw out the first pitch, but it’s irrelevant because no one’s going to be there.’
“He will get to say that he threw out literally the first pitch of that game because it’s hours before anyone is going to be there [to watch the Angels and Arizona Diamondbacks play at 7:07 p.m.]. It will be fun. The Angels are excited to have him there and honor him.”
The All-Star Lowsman Trophy Banquet will conclude Monday’s action at 6 p.m. from the Balboa Bay Resort, with John Ireland, a Corona del Mar High graduate and the radio voice of the Los Angeles Lakers, serving as the master of ceremonies.
Irrelevant Week comes to a close on Tuesday, with Quinn having an in-studio interview with NFL Network’s Total Access prior to departing from LAX for his home in Lake Charles, La.