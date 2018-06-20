Trey Quinn earns air time as Irrelevant Week ends

Mr. Irrelevant was on the move yet again at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, less than 10 hours after the completion of Monday night’s Lowsman Trophy Banquet at the Balboa Bay Resort.
Receiver Trey Quinn, the 256th and last pick of the NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins, headed to Los Angeles for an interview with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports Radio, then a television spot at the NFL Network in Culver City. The spot on Cowherd’s “The Herd” program, which also aired on Fox Sports One, was rescheduled from Monday.
Quinn came back to Fox Studios. The drive from Newport Beach took almost exactly two hours in morning rush hour traffic.
Welcome to Southern California, indeed.
Quinn got on air with Cowherd a few minutes after 10 a.m., and Cowherd was mostly encouraging during their six-minute interview.
“I think you found the perfect spot, because you have a veteran quarterback who loves underneath routes [Alex Smith], an offensive-minded coach [Jay Gruden],” Cowherd said. “You also have a great tight end, real running backs. I think Washington works for you.”
Quinn didn’t disagree. He told Cowherd that he would continue working hard. Quinn said he has to report to Redskins training camp on July 24.
“If they want to label me as Mr. Irrelevant, I want to make it as relevant as possible,” he said. “I’m going to work my tail off for it, like I’m the No. 1 pick or the last pick. I just want the opportunity to get out there and make plays. I’ve been doing it at every level, and I don’t expect to stop now.”
As he left Fox, an employee asked if Quinn wanted to take his makeup off. He didn’t really have to, as it was a short drive to the NFL Network. Quinn got there at 11 a.m., 90 minutes before his scheduled interview.
The tiring nature of the four-day Irrelevant Week was clear as Quinn waited with his family — parents Dave and Angie, older sister Kaylin and younger brother Carter — in the NFL Network green room. Kaylin lay down to rest on a couch. The room was quiet, too quiet, so someone turned on the sound on one of four televisions in the room, just so everyone could watch a rerun of a Lions-Vikings game from last season.
When it came time for Quinn’s interview, he had fun with hosts and former NFL players Willie McGinest and Michael Robinson. The second take was the good one. In the first one, McGinest, who had met Quinn Monday night at the Lowsman Banquet, introduced him as “Mr. Trey.”
“Let’s run that back,” McGinest said. “Let me say his whole name. We’ve got to give him his whole props.”
The interview is scheduled to air Friday on NFL Total Access.
Carter Quinn, as he did all trip, continued to have maybe the most fun of anyone. Before the interview he stared into a camera, eating candy. After the interview he sat in a chair, asking fake questions to his older brother.
Not for too long, though. The family had to make a quick trek to Los Angeles International Airport for a 2:50 p.m. flight back to their home in Louisiana. Irrelevant Week was over.
“Tiring, but really fun,” Trey Quinn said. “It was a really good experience. I’m glad I got to do it, and I’m glad I got to bring my family with me.”