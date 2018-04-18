Fountain Valley baseball wins third-place showdown at Newport Harbor

"The first four guys in our lineup got on base … 20 times today," said Fountain Valley coach Deric Yanagisawa, who saw Villafuerte go four for five with a run batted in, score five runs and get on after getting hit, Murillo walk in his first five plate appearances before doubling in his last at-bat, Perez finish two for three with four RBIs and three walks, and Noah Amenta finish three for five with two RBIs and reach on an error. "Our offense is predicated on our first four hitters. If they don't get on base and they don't do what they did today, we don't score very many runs. In this league, you got to be able to score some runs because you're going to see some good pitching.