Daily Pilot High School Male Athlete of the Week: Jack Higgs shining at opposite hitter for Newport Harbor

"He was really good," Newport Harbor coach Rocky Ciarelli said. "Fourteen kills, it keeps our offense balanced between the two outside hitters and the middles. It spreads the court out. He just does a lot for us. The best thing about him is that he doesn't make a lot of errors. He might get blocked occasionally, but he very seldom hits the ball out of bounds. That's a big plus, for a young kid to hit as many balls as he does and not make very many mistakes."