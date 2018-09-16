High School Male Athlete of the Week: Jack White helped Newport Harbor earn statement win

“I just think that something we’ve been lacking the past couple of years is that this year, we’re hungry to play defense,” said White, who led the team with 76 steals as a junior in addition to scoring 58 goals, which was second on the team to Makoto Kenney. “That’s like our No. 1 goal. We’re getting more powerful and smart on the counterattack, which helps us out a lot too. We have good centers that do a lot of work for us, which helps our offense as well. But we’ve working all preseason on defense, and it’s finally showing. After all of that work in the preseason, seeing it be displayed, especially against a top team like Mater Dei … it feels really good just watching it all come down.”