Newport Harbor football scores late touchdown to tie San Marino

The San Marino High football team held its senior night Friday against visiting Newport Harbor.
As the Titans honored the 22-player class, coach Mike Hobbie saw too many of the seniors in street clothes. Hobbie said that starting quarterback and middle linebacker Kade Wentz missed the game with a shoulder injury, while running back Beau Hobbie, Mike Hobbie’s grandson, was out with a pulled hamstring. Hobbie added that San Marino’s leading receiver Wheeler Smith, who also plays safety, missed the game as he deals with mononucleosis.
When the referees asked Mike Hobbie before the nonleague game if he wanted overtime should the teams finish regulation tied, the answer was clear.
“I told the referees before the game, ‘I want to get out of this game as healthy as I can,’” Hobbie said. “I’m missing eight starters. I wasn’t going to subject my team to any more than I had to.”
That decision became relevant three hours later, after Newport Harbor sophomore running back Justin McCoy scored a touchdown with 14 seconds left in regulation to tie the score. There would be no overtime.
Newport Harbor and San Marino played to a gritty 20-20 tie on Friday.
McCoy again impressed for the Sailors (3-1-1), with 22 carries for 101 yards and three touchdowns. The final one came from 20 yards out to tie the game.
Newport Harbor was out of timeouts, but the Sailors still went with a run up the middle. McCoy broke at least three tackles on his way to the end zone.
“They were trying to take away the pass, and the running box was soft,” first-year Newport Harbor coach Peter Lofthouse said. “Last week against Santa Monica, we ran a similar play and we were able to pop it for a big run. Sure enough, we were able to take advantage of the same play and it worked out.”
Junior kicker Jack Starnes’ extra-point attempt was good, and the score was tied at 20-20. After the Sailors kicked off, San Marino (4-1-1) kneeled on the final play from scrimmage.
The Titans, ranked No. 6 in the CIF Southern Section Division 9 poll, trailed 13-7 headed into the fourth quarter. Newport Harbor sacked San Marino backup quarterback Connor Short six times, including two by senior linebacker Jack Phillips. But Short led the hosts on two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.
Short first connected with Jacob Leftwich on a 24-yard touchdown pass that capped a 12-play, 87-yard drive. Then, after Newport Harbor went three-and-out, Short found Sean Richardson over the middle for a 67-yard score. But the extra point was missed, leaving San Marino with a 20-13 advantage with 3:35 to play.
Newport Harbor sophomore quarterback Cole Lavin, making his second straight start, threw three interceptions on Friday. But he also led the Sailors on the game-tying drive, finding junior Aidan Goltz for three completions. The last one, a diving catch by Goltz off a deflection, left Newport Harbor with a third-and-eight situation at the San Marino 20-yard line and 23 seconds to play.
McCoy would score on the next play.
Newport Harbor opens Sunset League play on Sept. 28 at home against Huntington Beach (4-1).
“The last two games, we’ve fought through some real tough situations,” Lofthouse said. “Part of it, though, is our own fault. Too many turnovers, too many penalties. We put ourselves in those situations, and we’ve got to learn this week in practice that you’re not going to be able to get away with that in league. Hopefully, we make those corrections and do better against Huntington Beach next week.”
Nonleague
Newport Harbor 20, San Marino 20
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Newport Harbor 0 – 13 – 0 – 7 — 20
San Marino 0 – 7 – 0 – 13 — 20
SECOND QUARTER
SM – Short 1 run (Evans kick), 10:32.
NH – McCoy 1 run (Starnes kick), 3:53.
NH – McCoy 12 run (run failed), :29.
FOURTH QUARTER
SM – Leftwich 24 pass from Short (Evans kick), 5:53.
SM – Richardson 67 pass from Short (kick missed), 3:35.
NH – McCoy 20 run (Starnes kick), :14.
INDIVIDUAL RUSHING
NH – McCoy, 22-101, 3 TDs.
SM – Short, 27-69, 1 TD.
INDIVIDUAL PASSING
NH – Lavin, 17-32-3, 155.
SM – Short, 12-21-0, 221, 2 TDs.
INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING
NH – Goltz, 8-77.
SM – Richardson, 3-79, 1 TD.