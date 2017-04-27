New, brighter lights at Brand Park are part of a long-term security effort

Since 2012, Glendale has worked to build a safer atmosphere at one of its signature green spaces, Brand Park, and last month completed the installation of more than 100 energy-efficient lights at the location.

Brand Park, located near the base of the Verdugo Mountains in the El Miradero neighborhood, draws in hikers, sports activities and picnickers, as well as anyone visiting Brand Library, the Shoseian Japanese Tea House or Brand Studios.

According to Community Services & Parks officials, safety and security at the city’s parks are a high priority and a few years ago they installed security fencing and new gates at Brand Park.

Already a popular destination, evening park usage increased when the Brand Library and Art Center reopened after renovations in 2014, prompting officials to ask the City Council for more security components.

Join the conversation on Facebook »

The live performing arts production “The 39 Steps” is lit up by newly-installed LED lighting at Bran Tim Berger / Glendale News-Press The live performing arts production “The 39 Steps” is lit up by newly-installed LED lighting at Brand Park. The live performing arts production “The 39 Steps” is lit up by newly-installed LED lighting at Brand Park. (Tim Berger / Glendale News-Press)

A few months ago, local contractors nearly doubled the number of lights at the park, replacing 58 old globe-style lights with 106 new lampposts using LED bulbs. Brighter, more energy efficient lampposts now illuminate the parking lot, line the roads surrounding the park and envelope the Brand Park building entrance.

“The new lights are mainly for security purposes,” said Onnig Bulanikian, director of community services and parks. “There are a lot more night activities — they have concerts and gallery openings, so it gives them more of a sense of safety and security while participants walk out to their cars.”

In January of last year, the City Council approved plans and specifications for the construction of light improvements at Brand Park. At the time, the estimated cost was at $850,000 with $1.2 million in funding allocated. Construction eventually cost $942,000.

Currently, park officials are working on renovating the former day camp area, with the possible installation of new picnic tables.

Follow the Glendale News-Press on Twitter »

They have also proposed the installation of security cameras, but frequent changes to laws and regulations regarding what happens to the camera footage has kept those plans on hold, according to Bulanikian.

Despite the lack of security cameras, Bulanikian said the Glendale Police Department uses Brand Studios as a nearby substation for patrolling and administrative duties.

Along with new fencing and lights, Brand Park also received 41 new signs in April last year.

“We haven’t received any complaints. Everything has been positive, [residents] like the new lights, they are nice and bright,” Bulanikian said. “I’ve noticed more and more of our residents are walking at night now to enjoy the park. We see a lot more night time activity since the installation of the lights.”

jeff.landa@latimes.com

Twitter: @JeffLanda

ALSO

Glendale commemorates Armenian Genocide at Alex Theatre event

Burbank and its neighbors are teaming up to potentially get their hands on $1 billion in transportation funding

City Council approves funds for CicLAvia event in Glendale