El incendio de Saddleridge cierra 4 autopistas principales, creando un tráfico infernal por la mañana

UPDATE #SaddleridgeFire closures:

SB 5 at Calgrove Bl

NB 5 at Rte 118

SB 14 at Newhall

WB 210 at 118

NB 405 at 118

EB 118 at Kuehner Dr

WB 118 at Balboa Blvd

EB 118 connector to WB 210

EB 118 connector to NB 405

NB 405 connector to WB 118

NB/SB 5 connectors to EB 118