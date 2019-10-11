Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Saddleridge fire closes 4 major freeways, creating hellish morning commute

Freeway closure
The Saddleridge fire in the San Fernando Valley has closed portions of 210, 5, 405 and 14 Freeways.
(Caltrans)
By Joseph Serna
Hannah Fry
Oct. 11, 2019
8:34 AM
The Saddleridge fire was creating a nightmare commute for many Friday morning, with major freeways closed and surface streets jammed.

The fire began in Sylmar right off the 210 Freeway, which was the first to close Thursday night. But as the blaze pushed west, it created a domino effect for freeway closures. Now, portions of four major freeways are shut down:

  • 5 Freeway between Roxford Street and Calgrove Boulevard
  • Southbound 14 Freeway at Newhall Pass
  • Northbound 405 Freeway at the 118 Freeway
  • 210 Freeway in both directions between the 118 and 5 freeways

The 5 Freeway closure is the most serious because it is California’s major north-south route. With it blocked, the 101 Freeway is the only major alternative approaching Los Angeles from the north.

California Highway Patrol officials also warned commuters coming into L.A. from Santa Clarita and the Antelope Valley to expect gridlock on the roads

“If you don’t have to get on the road today, please don’t,” the city of Santa Clarita said.

For many, Metrolink was not an option either, as southbound service from the Antelope Valley into Los Angeles was halted. Northbound Antelope Valley Line trains are still able to depart from Union Station but will run only as far as Sylmar/San Fernando.

Because of traffic and safety issues, many schools closed Friday, including Cal State Northridge, which is off the 118 Freeway.

With the 5 and 14 freeways closed, getting into L.A. from the north has proved difficult.

In Santa Clarita, Sierra Highway at Newhall Avenue and the Old Road at Calgrove Boulevard were closed. Route 126 was an alternative, but officials said it too was jammed.

Joseph Serna
Joseph Serna is a Metro reporter who has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2012.
Hannah Fry
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
