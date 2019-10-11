Saddleridge fire closes 4 major freeways, creating hellish morning commute

The Saddleridge fire was creating a nightmare commute for many Friday morning, with major freeways closed and surface streets jammed.

The fire began in Sylmar right off the 210 Freeway, which was the first to close Thursday night. But as the blaze pushed west, it created a domino effect for freeway closures. Now, portions of four major freeways are shut down:

5 Freeway between Roxford Street and Calgrove Boulevard

Southbound 14 Freeway at Newhall Pass

Northbound 405 Freeway at the 118 Freeway

210 Freeway in both directions between the 118 and 5 freeways

The 5 Freeway closure is the most serious because it is California’s major north-south route. With it blocked, the 101 Freeway is the only major alternative approaching Los Angeles from the north.

California Highway Patrol officials also warned commuters coming into L.A. from Santa Clarita and the Antelope Valley to expect gridlock on the roads

Advertisement

“If you don’t have to get on the road today, please don’t,” the city of Santa Clarita said.

For many, Metrolink was not an option either, as southbound service from the Antelope Valley into Los Angeles was halted. Northbound Antelope Valley Line trains are still able to depart from Union Station but will run only as far as Sylmar/San Fernando.

Because of traffic and safety issues, many schools closed Friday, including Cal State Northridge, which is off the 118 Freeway.

Advertisement

With the 5 and 14 freeways closed, getting into L.A. from the north has proved difficult.

In Santa Clarita, Sierra Highway at Newhall Avenue and the Old Road at Calgrove Boulevard were closed. Route 126 was an alternative, but officials said it too was jammed.

