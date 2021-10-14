FOTOS | Atasco en los puertos de Los Ángeles: docenas de barcos están inactivos frente a la costa

El presidente Joe Biden anunció que el puerto de Los Ángeles operaría las 24 horas del día para aliviar un cuello de botella logístico que ha dejado a decenas de portacontenedores inactivos frente a la costa de California y a los estadounidenses esperando más tiempo para fabricar productos en el extranjero.
Los estibadores trabajarán durante la noche y los principales minoristas y compañías navieras se han comprometido a retirar la carga de los muelles más rápido, cambios que están destinados a acelerar el flujo de juguetes, productos electrónicos y otros obsequios a las puertas de los Estados Unidos durante la temporada navideña.
“El anuncio tiene el potencial de cambiar las reglas del juego”, dijo Biden al reconocer que a la gente le preocupa si todo, desde “tostadoras, zapatillas de deporte, bicicletas y muebles de dormitorio”, estaría disponible.
