California

FOTOS | Atasco en los puertos de Los Ángeles: docenas de barcos están inactivos frente a la costa

Container ships at sea
Los buques portacontenedores esperan descargar su mercancía fuera de los puertos de Los Ángeles y Long Beach.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Share
Por Carolyn Cole
Jason ArmondAllen J. Schaben
Share

El presidente Joe Biden anunció que el puerto de Los Ángeles operaría las 24 horas del día para aliviar un cuello de botella logístico que ha dejado a decenas de portacontenedores inactivos frente a la costa de California y a los estadounidenses esperando más tiempo para fabricar productos en el extranjero.

Los estibadores trabajarán durante la noche y los principales minoristas y compañías navieras se han comprometido a retirar la carga de los muelles más rápido, cambios que están destinados a acelerar el flujo de juguetes, productos electrónicos y otros obsequios a las puertas de los Estados Unidos durante la temporada navideña.

“El anuncio tiene el potencial de cambiar las reglas del juego”, dijo Biden al reconocer que a la gente le preocupa si todo, desde “tostadoras, zapatillas de deporte, bicicletas y muebles de dormitorio”, estaría disponible.

A wide-angle view of docked container ships
Container ships at the ports of Los Angeles on Wednesday.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Anuncio

A view of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach
Container ships are unloaded at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach while other vessels wait offshore.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A container ship is seen in the foreground on the water with others in the distance
Container ships wait to unload.
(Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times)
A sailboat on the water in front of a container vessel
A sailboat passes one of the container ships sitting off the coast of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Container ships at a port
Containers are unloaded from a docked ship.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Two container ships are seen offshore
Container ships wait offshore.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A truck driver checks his cargo as the Port of Los Angeles is set to begin operating around the clock.
A truck driver checks his cargo as the Port of Los Angeles is set to begin operating around the clock.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Anuncio

Cargo trucks wait in long lines to enter the port.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Cargo ships wait to enter the port on Wednesday in San Pedro,
Cargo ships wait to enter the port on Wednesday in San Pedro,
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

CaliforniaCaliforniaNegociosLo Más Web
Carolyn Cole

Carolyn Cole is a staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. Her coverage of the civil crisis in Liberia won the 2004 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography. Cole has been named U.S. newspaper photographer of the year three times. Cole grew up in California and Virginia, before attending the University of Texas, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She went on to earn a master of art’s degree from Ohio University.

Jason Armond

Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. His work as a photographer and videographer has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn. As a freelance visual journalist, his work has been featured in several publications before joining The Times.

Allen J. Schaben

Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.