Falleció el recordado cantante Eddie Money

Eddie Money, intérprete de temas como “Take Me Home Tonight” y “Baby Hold On”, falleció este viernes a los 70 años de edad, reportó TMZ.
De acuerdo con familiares, la muerte del cantante fue provocada por complicaciones del cáncer de esófago que padecía.
“La familia Money lamenta anunciar que Eddie falleció, pacíficamente, esta mañana. Con gran pesar nos despedimos de nuestro amado esposo y padre”.
Hey everyone - the Money family wanted to give a quick update. Eddie is recovering and doing well, but has decided to postpone all tour dates and the album release. While it was a very hard decision to make, focusing on Eddie's health is the most important thing to the family at the moment. Eddie can't wait to get back out there on stage and share new music with you! Thank you all for your love and support, it means the world. All the best, The $ Family
“No podemos imaginar un mundo sin él. Estamos agradecidos de que vivirá por siempre a través de su música”, compartió la familia del intérprete.
Money reveló su padecimiento a finales del año pasado, en un capítulo de su reality show, “Real Money”. El cáncer fue detectado en el esófago, pero se expandió a otras partes del cuerpo.