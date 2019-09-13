Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacidad
Falleció el recordado cantante Eddie Money

Eddie Money
En esta foto del 25 de enero de 2010, Eddie Money canta el himno nacional antes de un partido de baloncesto universitario entre Kansas y Missouri, en Lawrence, Kansas.
(Charlie Riedel/AP)
By AGENCIA REFORMA
Sep. 13, 2019
12:31 PM
Eddie Money, intérprete de temas como “Take Me Home Tonight” y “Baby Hold On”, falleció este viernes a los 70 años de edad, reportó TMZ.

De acuerdo con familiares, la muerte del cantante fue provocada por complicaciones del cáncer de esófago que padecía.

“La familia Money lamenta anunciar que Eddie falleció, pacíficamente, esta mañana. Con gran pesar nos despedimos de nuestro amado esposo y padre”.

“No podemos imaginar un mundo sin él. Estamos agradecidos de que vivirá por siempre a través de su música”, compartió la familia del intérprete.

Money reveló su padecimiento a finales del año pasado, en un capítulo de su reality show, “Real Money”. El cáncer fue detectado en el esófago, pero se expandió a otras partes del cuerpo.

