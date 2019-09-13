Falleció el recordado cantante Eddie Money

View this post on Instagram

Hey everyone - the Money family wanted to give a quick update. Eddie is recovering and doing well, but has decided to postpone all tour dates and the album release. While it was a very hard decision to make, focusing on Eddie's health is the most important thing to the family at the moment. Eddie can't wait to get back out there on stage and share new music with you! Thank you all for your love and support, it means the world. All the best, The $ Family