‘Barbenheimer’ reina en las nominaciones a los Golden Globe 2024: La lista completa

“Barbie” comenzó el lunes las carreras de la temporada de premios con nueve nominaciones a los Golden Globes, la asediada institución de Hollywood que está tratando de recuperar audiencia y encontrar un camino hacia la relevancia.

La bella película de rosa de la directora Greta Gerwig fue seguida de cerca por su compañera de cultura pop, “Oppenheimer” de Christopher Nolan, que obtuvo ocho nominaciones. “Killers of the Flower Moon” de Martin Scorsese y “Poor Things” de Yorgos Lanthimos obtuvieron cada una siete nominaciones. En las categorías de televisión, “Succession” lideró con nueve nominaciones, seguida de “The Bear” y “Only Murders in the Building”, que obtuvieron cinco cada una.

Aquí está la lista completa de nominados, seguida de un resumen del drama de los Golden Globes.

Película – Drama

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Past Lives” (A24)

“The Zone of Interest” (A24)

Película – Musical o Comedia

“Air” (Amazon Mgm Studios)

“American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon Mgm Studios)

“Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

“May December” (Netflix)

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

Película Animada

“The Boy and the Heron” (GKIDS)

“Elemental” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

“Suzume” (Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment)

“Wish” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

“Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate)

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1” (Paramount Pictures)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (Amc Theatres Distribution)

Película cinematográfica: idioma distinto del inglés

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) - France

“Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) - Finland

“Io Capitano” (Pathe Distribution) - Italy

“Past Lives” (A24) - USA

“Society of the Snow” (Netflix) - Spain

“The Zone of Interest” (A24) - United Kingdom / USA

Actriz en una película – Drama

Annette Bening (“Nyad”)

Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of a Fall”)

Greta Lee (“Past Lives”)

Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”)

Cailee Spaeny (“Priscilla”)

Actor en una película – Drama

Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Colman Domingo (“Rustin”)

Barry Keoghan (“Saltburn”)

Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”)

Andrew Scott (“All of Us Strangers”)

Actriz en una película: musical o comedia

Fantasia Barrino (“The Color Purple”)

Jennifer Lawrence (“No Hard Feelings”)

Natalie Portman (“May December”)

Alma Pöysti (“Fallen Leaves”)

Margot Robbie (“Barbie”)

Emma Stone (“Poor Things”)

Actor en una película: musical o comedia

Nicolas Cage (“Dream Scenario”)

Timothée Chalamet (“Wonka”)

Matt Damon (“Air”)

Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Beau Is Afraid”)

Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”)

Actriz en un papel secundario en cualquier película

Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”)

Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”)

Jodie Foster (“Nyad”)

Julianne Moore (“May December”)

Rosamund Pike (“Saltburn”)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”)

Actor en un papel secundario en cualquier película

Willem Dafoe (“Poor Things”)

Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”)

Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”)

Charles Melton (“May December”)

Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”)

Director - Película

Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”)

Greta Gerwig (“Barbie”)

Yorgos Lanthimos (“Poor Things”)

Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)

Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Celine Song (“Past Lives”)

Guión – Película

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach (“Barbie”)

Tony Mcnamara (“Poor Things”)

Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)

Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Celine Song (“Past Lives”)

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (“Anatomy of a Fall”)

Música original – Película

Jerskin Fendrix (“Poor Things”)

Ludwig Göransson (“Oppenheimer”)

Joe Hisaishi (“The Boy and the Heron”)

Mica Levi (“The Zone of Interest”)

Daniel Pemberton (“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”)

Robbie Robertson (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Canción original - Película

“Addicted to Romance” — “She Came to Me,” Music & Lyrics by: Bruce Springsteen

“Dance the Night” — “Barbie,” Music & Lyrics by: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

“I’m Just Ken” — “Barbie,” Music & Lyrics by: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Peaches” — “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Music & Lyrics by: Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

“Road to Freedom” — “Rustin,” Music & Lyrics by: Lenny Kravitz

“What Was I Made For?” — “Barbie,” Music & Lyrics by: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell

Serie de Televisión – Drama

“1923” (Paramount+)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Last Of Us” (HBO | Max)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Succession” (HBO | Max)

Serie de Televisión – Musical o Comedia

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO | Max)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Serie limitada de televisión, serie de antología o película realizada para televisión

“All The Light We Cannot See” (Netflix)

“Beef” (Netflix)

“Daisy Jones & The Six” (Prime Video)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)

“Lessons In Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

Actriz en una serie de televisión – Drama

Helen Mirren (“1923”)

Bella Ramsey (“The Last Of Us”)

Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

Emma Stone (“The Curse”)

Actor en una serie de televisión – Drama

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”)

Pedro Pascal (“The Last Of Us”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Dominic West (“The Crown”)

Actriz en una serie de televisión: musical o comedia

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)

Actor en una serie de televisión: musical o comedia

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

Actriz en una miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión

Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & The Six”)

Brie Larson (“Lessons In Chemistry”)

Elizabeth Olsen (“Love & Death”)

Juno Temple (“Fargo”)

Rachel Weisz (“Dead Ringers”)

Ali Wong (“Beef”)

Actor en una miniserie, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión

Matt Bomer (“Fellow Travelers”)

Sam Claflin (“Daisy Jones & The Six”)

Jon Hamm (“Fargo”)

Woody Harrelson (“White House Plumbers”)

David Oyelowo (“Lawmen: Bass Reeves”)

Steven Yeun (“Beef”)

Actriz en un papel secundario en televisión

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Abby Elliott (“The Bear”)

Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)

J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)

Meryl Streep (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Actor en un papel secundario en televisión

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

James Marsden (“Jury Duty”)

Ebon Moss–Bachrach (“The Bear”)

Alan Ruck (“Succession”)

Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”)

Comedia stand-up en televisión

Ricky Gervais (“Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”)

Trevor Noah (“Trevor Noah: Where Was I”)

Chris Rock (“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”)

Amy Schumer (“Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”)

Sarah Silverman (“Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”)

Wanda Sykes (“Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer”)

Durante años, los Golden Globes fueron vistos como la alternativa libre y a menudo más entretenida a los Oscar y los Emmy. Pero el programa entró en una crisis de credibilidad luego de una investigación del L.A. Times de 2021 que reveló que la organización matriz de los premios, la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, no tenía miembros negros. El Times también descubrió prácticas éticas y financieras cuestionables. Con la supervivencia de los Globos en duda, la HFPA se disolvió y la entrega de premios fue adquirida por la firma de capital privado del multimillonario Todd Boehly y Penske Media, editora de Variety y Hollywood Reporter.

El mes pasado, CBS adquirió los derechos de transmisión. La ceremonia, que se llevará a cabo el 7 de enero en el Hotel Beverly Hilton de Beverly Hills, se transmitirá por CBS y Paramount +.

Los renovados Golden Globes tienen un grupo de votantes de 300 miembros de 75 países, dijo la presidenta Helen Hoehne durante la transmisión en vivo de las nominaciones. Los premios 2024 también estrenarán dos nuevas categorías: logros cinematográficos y de taquilla en películas y mejor comediante de televisión.

Este año, la gala de los Globos se enfrenta a un gran desafío: los premios Screen Actors Guild Awards. Impulsado por una huelga difícil pero fructífera que generó importantes ganancias salariales para los actores sindicalizados, SAG tendrá una presencia mucho más fuerte en la temporada de premios gracias a Netflix, que transmitirá la ceremonia por primera vez. Los premios, que se llevarán a cabo en el Shrine Auditorium de Los Ángeles, se transmitirán en vivo a las 5 p.m. Pacífico el 24 de febrero.

