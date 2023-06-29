What to know about SAG-AFTRA negotiations and if a strike will happen

A number of Hollywood actors have joined the picket lines of the Writers Guild of America in solidarity since the WGA strike began in May, but members of SAG-AFTRA may be on the front lines for themselves soon.

SAG-AFTRA has been in contract talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers since June 7. The current contract expires June 30.

In early June, SAG-AFTRA members voted to authorize a strike by a 98% margin.

Last week, SAG-AFTRA leaders, including President Fran Drescher, described contract talks as “extremely productive.”

However, some high-profile members of the performers union, including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Glenn Close, signed a letter urging the union to seek a “transformative deal.”

If they can’t reach a deal, it’s possible negotiations could continue even after the contract deadline expires Friday at midnight.