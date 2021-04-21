Here’s the full coverage of our Golden Globes investigation and the aftermath
The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., the organization behind the Golden Globes, has come under pressure for not having any Black members as well as allegations of ethical and financial lapses raised in a Times investigation.
Here’s our full coverage about the HFPA and developing details.
Diversity consultant quits HFPA after NBC blasts ‘racist rhetoric’ email by ex-president
Shaun Harper, a professor of racial, gender and LGBTQ issues at USC, had been retained by HFPA after the group pledged to make “transformational change.”
After NBC calls on HFPA to oust ex-president, citing ‘racist rhetoric,’ Phil Berk is out
The move comes after Phil Berk sent an email Sunday criticizing Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors and likening BLM to a hate group.
Former HFPA president faces a backlash over email calling Black Lives Matter a ‘hate movement’
The email lands as the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. has come under pressure for having no Black members and allegations of ethical and financial lapses raised in a Times investigation.
Even as the HFPA promises to add 13 Black members, many across Hollywood are demanding deeper changes and holding the group’s feet to the fire.
Fallout for the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. continues as powerful publicists pen letter warning the group to change or risk being cutting off from talent.
The HFPA has faced growing pressure to make changes after a Los Angeles Times investigation raised questions about the group’s practices and membership.
HFPA plans ‘transformational’ reforms after Times probe. Time’s Up is skeptical
Less than two weeks after a Times investigation that sparked an outcry, the HFPA has announced it is undertaking reforms and reviewing its practices.
Golden Globes fallout: HFPA members voted not to hire a diversity consultant last summer
The disclosure of the internal HFPA vote comes as the organization behind the Golden Globes continues to face fierce criticism after a recent Times investigation.
The fallout over the HFPA’s lack of Black members continues publicly and behind the scenes.
Who really gives out the Golden Globes? A tiny group full of quirky characters — and no Black members
The organization said the perception that many members are not serious journalists is “outdated and unfair” and that it is committed to addressing the lack of Black members.
Golden Globes voters in tumult: Members accuse Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. of self-dealing, ethical lapses
A Times investigation finds that the nonprofit HFPA regularly issues substantial payments to its members in ways that some experts say could skirt IRS guidelines.