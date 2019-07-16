Entertainment & Arts

Advertisement
At Thursday’s premiere of “Frozen 2,” the cast discussed the significance of Elsa and Anna’s new costumes and why the film addresses climate change.
After years of low wages and abuse, Hollywood assistants are in open revolt over their treatment.
The quick shuttering of the Marciano Art Foundation puts a dramatic wrinkle in a wave of museum unionization efforts and raises questions about tax-exempt private collections.
At Thursday’s premiere of “Frozen 2,” the cast discussed the significance of Elsa and Anna’s new costumes and why the film addresses climate change.
Gene “Bean” Baxter, cohost of KROQ’s “Kevin and Bean Show,” talks why he’s leaving the show, the state of modern rock and the dumbest prank he ever pulled.
Dickinson, on Apple TV+, is the latest in a spate of historical comedies on film and TV to reimagine the period piece.
The much-anticipated series “The Mandalorian,” launching Nov. 12 on Disney+, will feature plenty that’s fresh to “Star Wars” fans.
“The Mandalorian” is the most anticipated original series launching with Disney+ on Nov. 12. Here’s what “Star Wars” novices need to know.
Apple’s “The Morning Show” has come under fire for its clumsy handling of #MeToo, but it’s the first series to dramatize the movement’s thornier consequences.
Disney announced fourth-quarter and full-year financial results Thursday, ahead of the launch of Disney+.
-
Director Lauren Greenfield talks about her new documentary “The Kingmaker,” about Imelda Marcos, the controversial former first lady of the Philippines.
-
Even with Brad Pitt’s pitiful dinnertime preparation of mac & cheese, the edge goes to Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.”
-
‘The Cave,’ ‘Apollo 11,’ ‘Honeyland’ and ‘Sea of Shadows’ explore vastly different worlds with equal intensity
-
The latest Skydance-produced flop is a prime example of an attempted reboot that audiences simply didn’t want.
-
The executive, who ran ABC when it produced shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Lost,” was named president and will run the flagship entertainment agency.
-
The actors are suing companies that use their likeness and image to promote beauty products without their permission.
Latest stories
-
Another edition of your regular field guide to the world of movies in Los Angeles and beyond.
-
What to do in LA: 5 book talks this week
-
ABC has canceled its Asian American comedy “Fresh Off the Boat,” which will end in February with an hourlong series finale.
-
Rapper ASAP Rocky reportedly said he wouldn’t play in Sweden again after he served jail time there for assault over the summer. But he’s returning next month.
-
The “Finding Jack” director, who was criticized for casting a dead James Dean in the film, says he doesn’t understand why the decision was panned.
Advertisement
James Niehues unveils a new book filled with original watercolor paintings of his ski resort maps.
Broadway is buzzing over a 6 1/2-hour tale of gay men connecting across generations. Playwright Matthew Lopez talks about trailblazers, starting with E.M. Forster.
Our weekly look at SoCal stages includes “Hard Way Home” by Cal Rep, “Curious Incident” by Greenway Arts, “Waiting for Waiting for Godot” by Sacred Fools and “Wrong Kind of People” by Robey.
The world premiere of Judith Leora’s trenchant comedy “Showpony” last year was a big hit for the Victory Theatre in Burbank.
Illusions shatter, loudly, in Pacific Resident Theatre’s production of the Arthur Miller classic, now extended into mid-December.
The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee said Friday that opera legend Placido Domingo said he wouldn’t perform at pre-Olympics cultural events in Japan.
In “The Thanksgiving Play” at the Geffen Playhouse, a woke theater director and her “vegan ally” try to make a kids holiday show that does not offend.
The Tony-winning actor has starred in Lauren Yee’s basketball play in New York and San Francisco. At Pasadena Playhouse, he’s got a new role: director.
Art openings around L.A., including a new LACMA installation, Iranian perspectives, Annie Lapin, R.B. Kitaj and women artists of Cold War Eastern Europe.
-
A twisted, dark game about spreading happiness, “Death Stranding” is famed game designer Hideo Kojima at his most unfiltered. You can watch it like a movie, but then you’d miss the best part.
-
“Doctor Sleep” director Mike Flanagan on Stephen King and creating a follow-up to “The Shining” and following in the footsteps of both Stephen King and Stanley Kubrick.
-
Nonbinary shapeshifter Double Trouble fits perfectly into the inclusive world of Netflix’s “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.”
-
What to play now? Before the already polarizing ‘Death Stranding’ takes over, don’t miss these five recommended games.
-
“Just Mercy” director Destin Daniel Cretton on the true story of attorney Bryan Stevenson’s fight to free clients from death row.
-
We don’t know much about her new character, Jannah, but the last film in the “Star Wars” Skywalker saga is about to make Naomi Ackie famous throughout the known universe.
Advertisement
-
“Let It Snow” follows a handful of middle American small-town teenagers during one eventful Christmas Eve.
-
Reviews for “Acceleration,” “Ballet Blanc,” “Cold Brook,” “Danger Close,” “Primal.”
-
In the animated film “The Tower,” an 11-year-old Palestinian girl seeks hope in a Beirut refugee camp.
-
“To Be of Service” looks at military veterans who suffer from PTSD and experience life-changing results with the help of trained dogs in this documentary.
-
Chris Brown held a high-end yard sale at his L.A. home, with hundreds of fans, gawkers and bargain seekers waiting for hours for the singer’s stuff.
-
“The Thanksgiving Play,” pianist Yuja Wang with the LA Phil and more things to see, hear and do this weekend
-
John Adams puts together an eclectic program featuring Gabriella Smith, composer of “Carrot Revolution,” and cellist Jay Campbell.
-
This week’s live picks feature two preeminent L.A. music festivals.
-
-
Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019: ‘GoodFellas’ on AMC and more
-
“ER” and “West Wing” vet and former WGA president John Wells on what’s next for “Shameless,” Hollywood labor disputes and the bad economics of too much TV.
-
What’s on TV Friday, Nov. 8: ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ on Disney
-
Library of America collection tracks Joan Didion’s emergence through her 1960s and ’70s works
-
Dean Koontz dives into short thrillers as his ‘Nameless’ series heads to Amazon
-
Memoir ‘Home Work’ inspires new appreciation of Julie Andrews’ range and lesser-known films.
-
PEN America award winners include Ava DuVernay, Diane Warren, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman.
-
At the Beverly Hills flagship’s liquidation sale, discounts are meager, some luxury labels are excluded and Nov. 6 is the last day to use gift cards.
-
Filmmakers examine China’s restrictive past and to come realize there were victims on both sides of its cruel one-child policy.
-
David Foral, bassist with the reggae rock band Dirty Heads, has bought a 1950s Spanish-style home in the Hollywood Hills for $1.585 million.
Advertisement