Entertainment & Arts

Yes, Elsa and Anna wear pants in ‘Frozen 2.’ And yes, it’s a big deal
la-et-anna-elsa-frozen-2-still
At Thursday’s premiere of “Frozen 2,” the cast discussed the significance of Elsa and Anna’s new costumes and why the film addresses climate change.
470990__la-et-ct-hollywood-assistants-revolt_04.FO.jpg
After years of low wages and abuse, Hollywood assistants are in open revolt over their treatment.
Marciano Art Foundation
The quick shuttering of the Marciano Art Foundation puts a dramatic wrinkle in a wave of museum unionization efforts and raises questions about tax-exempt private collections.
la-et-anna-elsa-frozen-2-still
At Thursday’s premiere of “Frozen 2,” the cast discussed the significance of Elsa and Anna’s new costumes and why the film addresses climate change.
la-et-ms-kevin-and-bean
Gene “Bean” Baxter, cohost of KROQ’s “Kevin and Bean Show,” talks why he’s leaving the show, the state of modern rock and the dumbest prank he ever pulled.
Dancing in “Dickinson”
Dickinson, on Apple TV+, is the latest in a spate of historical comedies on film and TV to reimagine the period piece.
Pedro Pascal in ‘The Mandalorian’
The much-anticipated series “The Mandalorian,” launching Nov. 12 on Disney+, will feature plenty that’s fresh to “Star Wars” fans.
Pedro Pascal in “The Mandalorian”
“The Mandalorian” is the most anticipated original series launching with Disney+ on Nov. 12. Here’s what “Star Wars” novices need to know.
Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell in “The Morning Show” on Apple TV+
Apple’s “The Morning Show” has come under fire for its clumsy handling of #MeToo, but it’s the first series to dramatize the movement’s thornier consequences.
Walt Disney Co.
Disney announced fourth-quarter and full-year financial results Thursday, ahead of the launch of Disney+.
Lifestyle
If a ski resort map ever saved your life, thank mapmaker James Niehues
la-he-outdoors-ski-map-maker-002.JPG
James Niehues unveils a new book filled with original watercolor paintings of his ski resort maps.
Entertainment & Arts
What can gay men learn from their elders? To Matthew Lopez, that’s ‘The Inheritance’
Matthew Lopez
Broadway is buzzing over a 6 1/2-hour tale of gay men connecting across generations. Playwright Matthew Lopez talks about trailblazers, starting with E.M. Forster.
Entertainment & Arts
‘Romeo and Juliet’ express their feelings the Brandi Carlile way
la-et-cm-romeo-and-juliet-hard-way-home
Our weekly look at SoCal stages includes “Hard Way Home” by Cal Rep, “Curious Incident” by Greenway Arts, “Waiting for Waiting for Godot” by Sacred Fools and “Wrong Kind of People” by Robey.
Entertainment & Arts
Review: The emotionally shattering ‘Elijah’ starts with a death-penalty debate in TGI Fridays
Mackenzie Rickaby and Jesse Merrill in “Elijah” at Victory Theatre.
The world premiere of Judith Leora’s trenchant comedy “Showpony” last year was a big hit for the Victory Theatre in Burbank.
Entertainment & Arts
Review: Arthur Miller’s ‘All My Sons,’ as explosive as ever
The sins of the father (Richard Fancy, left) shatter the illusions of a naive idealist (Marc Valera) in “All My Sons” at Pacific Resident Theatre.
Illusions shatter, loudly, in Pacific Resident Theatre’s production of the Arthur Miller classic, now extended into mid-December.
Music
Placido Domingo won’t perform in cultural events at Tokyo Olympics
Placido Domingo
The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee said Friday that opera legend Placido Domingo said he wouldn’t perform at pre-Olympics cultural events in Japan.
Entertainment & Arts
Review: The politics of Thanksgiving, served up as lukewarm satire
“The Thanksgiving Play”
In “The Thanksgiving Play” at the Geffen Playhouse, a woke theater director and her “vegan ally” try to make a kids holiday show that does not offend.
Entertainment & Arts
BD Wong is taking ‘The Great Leap’ into directing
470033-la-et-bd-wong-great-leap1-MAM.jpg
The Tony-winning actor has starred in Lauren Yee’s basketball play in New York and San Francisco. At Pasadena Playhouse, he’s got a new role: director.
Entertainment & Arts
Datebook: Painter Hugo Crosthwaite finds new ways to represent the border region
An image from one of Hugo Crosthwaite’s “Tijuana Bibles” series.
Art openings around L.A., including a new LACMA installation, Iranian perspectives, Annie Lapin, R.B. Kitaj and women artists of Cold War Eastern Europe.
Barneys New York on Wilshire
    At the Beverly Hills flagship’s liquidation sale, discounts are meager, some luxury labels are excluded and Nov. 6 is the last day to use gift cards.
ONE CHILD NATION still 001.jpg
    Filmmakers examine China’s restrictive past and to come realize there were victims on both sides of its cruel one-child policy.
Image_02.jpg
    David Foral, bassist with the reggae rock band Dirty Heads, has bought a 1950s Spanish-style home in the Hollywood Hills for $1.585 million.
