Emerald Court senior living community is collecting teddy bears for local first responders

Emerald Court, an Anaheim senior living community that serves North Orange County, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. To commemorate the occasion, staff will be collecting teddy bears from Sept. 3 to 20 for local first responders to use in emergency situations where additional comfort and care is needed.

Those interested in participating can drop off new or gently used teddy bears at 1731 West Medical Center Drive during business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The teddy bears will be delivered on Sept. 21 for National Gratitude Day.

For more information, call (214) 872-9785 or go to lifeatemeraldcourt.com.