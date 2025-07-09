Miss Clair Voyance presents a drag parody to die for in Costa Mesa

When drag entertainer Miss Clair Voyance launched Broadway Divas at Segerstrom Center for the Arts nearly three years ago, she was not entirely sure how the self-described “off off off off off Broadway” production would be received by local audiences.

“We didn’t know if it was going to be a one-off thing; if it would be met with a positive response or negative reaction,” said Voyance, who grew up in Huntington Beach before earning a bachelor of fine arts degree in musical theater.

To the delight of Voyance and the rest of the Broadway Divas cast, the show became a hit and found a new following. While Voyance anticipated audiences similar to the ones that followed acts like hers at drag clubs and bars, seats were instead filled with Segerstrom’s regular theater goers.

“When I would look out at the crowd, I would think ‘Oh I don’t think you would be out at Hamburger Mary’s on a Saturday night’ but they showed up for the show and they came back again and again,” Voyance said.

Broadway Divas, an all-star cast of drag entertainers, bring a new production to Costa Mesa this month. (Brian Gomez)

After the third performance, which closed with a number from “Hello Dolly,” Voyance said she was approached by a white-haired woman using a walker.

“She said she saw ‘Hello Dolly’ on Broadway with Carol Channing and she said ‘this brought me back to that’ and that is a lot of the reaction we have gotten from our patrons,” said Voyance. “It is this really special phenomenon that has occurred where we get to relate with an audience base we would never have direct contact with otherwise.”

On Sunday, July 13, “Broadway Divas” returns to the Samueli Theater with an all-star drag cast that includes Voyance, Leeko Rae, April Showers, Mama St. Merman and Dolly Levil, who will all perform songs from the Broadway songbook in full cabaret style. This time, the cast will present a double header, with shows at 1 and 5 p.m. and even more elaborate costumes, sets and songs.

“I want audiences to experience a drag show that will ruin all other drag shows for them,” Voyance said with a laugh. “That has always been our little joke about Broadway Divas; it’s hard to see other shows after because of the spectacle we put into it.”

While Broadway Divas always started out as ambitious, in the years since its inception the show strives to become even better. After several sold-out drag brunches at Segerstrom, Voyance formed her own production company to develop the production value of the show and push the boundaries of what a drag show can accomplish.

“By doing Broadway Divas, I created Voyance Productions LLC. We are a fully formed production company, doing not just the shows at Segerstrom, but all over Southern California and touring things and doing the Comic-Cons, ” Voyance said. “We have an artistic director, choreographers on staff, additional directors, wig master and costume mistress.”

At this month’s show, they are eliminating the brunch (although there is still Champagne) and putting on a 70-minute show without intermission, twice. Audiences can look forward to songs from “Pippin,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Smash” and “Annie.”

The Divas will also be including a song from “Death Becomes Her” the musical, inspired by a trip to New York Voyance took with April Showers last fall to see the musical on Broadway.

“April and I went to New York and got to have this whole “Death Becomes Her” weekend and see the show and it has just been in our DNA ever since,” said Voyance. “So when it came time to plan this Broadway Divas, we decided to do our best tribute to the Broadway version of ‘Death Becomes Her’ and it truly is a from-the-bottom-of-our-hearts tribute.”

Broadway Divas returns with new songs from the Broadway song book, including a number from the “Death Becomes Her” musical. (Courtesy of Segerstrom Center for the Arts)

As an added treat, Delta Work, the Emmy Award-winning drag performer and stylist, best known for her work on “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” and as a podcast host on “Very That” and “Very Delta” will be joining the cast as a special guest.

“She is an internet sensation and we are so excited to have her,” said Voyance.

While Voyance and her team have worked to raise the stakes creatively, politically they couldn’t be higher. Voyance began Broadway Divas at a time when some legislators were pushing bills that would restrict or in some cases criminalize drag shows. The social climate continues to be tumultuous, which Voyance believes makes drag shows more important than ever.

“Right now, where our country is and the state of the world in general, I want people to feel safe,” said Voyance. “I want the doors to the theater to close, I want [the audience] to not think about the news and have an hour and half that is just going to make them laugh, or move them. As soon as the show is over we go back to reality, but this is a small pocket where we can suspend that. That is really important to us.”

After Broadway Divas, Voyance and her team will return to Segerstrom for spooky season, hosting the Rocky Horror Picture Show pre-show event. While Voyance strives to make Broadway Divas bigger and bolder than ever, she knows the work is also a form of protest for the cast and the audience.

“Existing right now is a form of resistance. My cast, we are all under the queer umbrella and you showing up and supporting us is an act of resistance.”

Broadway Divas performs in the Samueli Theater at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa on July 13 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.. Tickets, which start at $33.90, are available at scfta.org and include a complimentary glass of Champagne (21+) and the opportunity to meet the queens after the show.