‘Marvelocity’ at Muzeo makes superhero mythology feel real in Anaheim

Muzeo Museum Director Kelly Chidester looks through “Marvelocity” by Alex Ross at the Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center in Anaheim.

For comic book audiences, part of the fun is imagining a favorite superhero is real. Could Bruce Banner be sitting in the diner booth next to you? Might you look up to see Peter Parker boarding the bus?

Comic book artist Alex Ross’s works assists in making the fantastical seem possible with a photo-realistic style that brings superheroes to life.

“Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross” is on view now through Aug. 17 at the Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center in Anaheim, featuring over 50 original works from the artist’s landmark 2018 book of the same name.

Ross is known for his detailed inking and meticulous paintings that incorporate elements of Americana similar to greats like Norman Rockwell, while also exaggerating features and details that allow the illustrations to maintain their magic. The exhibition includes cover art, sketches and even some of Ross’s earliest works as well as realistic busts of superheroes and supervillains.

Alex Ross’s “Spider-Man” bust and poster on display in “Marvelocity” at Muzeo in Anaheim. (James Carbone)

“One thing that Ross does really well is he imagines the person behind the mask,” said John Kim, educational specialist at Muzeo Museum. “He imagines them as real people.”

A life-size bust of Spider-Man from 2002, designed by Ross and sculpted from resin by Mike Hill, is so detailed that the outline of an ear and the gape of the mouth is visible underneath the red mask, giving it a life-like quality that looks as if it might breathe. Later in the show, a 2003 bust of Hulk, also designed by Ross and sculpted by Hill, portrays a snarling Hulk with teeth bared and gums glistening.

Spider-Man, a Marvel superhero with amazing spider-like abilities, was Ross’s first introduction into the multiverse through “Spidey Super Stories,” a segment featured in “The Electric Company” television show on PBS.

“Spider-Man was the opening door. That was the first time I had seen him — or anyone had — in three dimensions and in action,” Ross writes in “Marvelocity.”

The exhibition includes childhood crayon drawings of the red and blue superhero Ross completed at age 5, with the bubble letters “Spidey” above each panel. The drawings are accompanied by a photo of Ross from 1978 wearing his own Spider-Man costume and hugging his father, Clark Ross.

Alex Ross’s first drawing of Spider-Man at the age of 5 years old on display in the “Marvelocity” exhibition at the Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center in Anaheim. (James Carbone)

Illustrations Ross completed from age 9 and 14 are also present and the progression of his talent is apparent. The work was saved by his parents all these years, a testament to their encouragement and their foresight at recognizing their son’s abilities.

One wall displays a full comic book panel, presented with the original sketches that began the process.

“His line work, especially around the faces, is very intensive and very detailed,” Kim said.

Although the works are comic book art, they are also fine art, created with a combination of airbrushing, paint brush and ink. Ross frequently uses reference photos and also famously uses live models to study movement and capture figures accurately in his work.

Kelly Chidester, Muzeo Museum’s director, said Ross’s work exists in a cross section where fine art and pop culture meet, a sweet spot for the Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center.

“Something like comics is very approachable and it is sort of a gateway to bring people in so we can have larger discussions about art,” said Chidester. “We can have discussions about the rise of comic books during World War II, when there was a need for that hope and that optimism…how do we relate that to what is happening in our world today?”

A portrait of Invisible Girl (2018) portrays her holding up one transparent hand in front of her face, with expressive eyes clearly visible. In a 2018 portrait of Thor, known as the God of Thunder, his trademark hammer and the lightning bolts that emulate from it illuminate his face and helmet.

“The lightning is also a prop and it is so detailed to the point that you can see the exact same reflection in his helmet,” said Kim.

Alex Ross’s drawing of “Invisible Girl” on display in “Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross” at the Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center in Anaheim. (James Carbone)

While the art in comic books illustrates a fictional story, the narratives often reflect the real world. Chidester encourages viewers to appreciate the beauty of the art, but also think critically about what the art is saying. A reading room at the end of the exhibition features seating and plenty of comic books for patrons to sit down and enjoy.

“Even if you are not a comic book fan, the artwork stands on its own,” said Chidester. “The technical skill is there, there is the pop cultural element. There is a literacy element that we are very proud to promote. It is a way to build that bridge between a community and an art institution.”

On Aug.16 Muzeo will continue to build that connection by inviting the community out for Carnegie Comic Collective, a gathering of artists, retailers, vendors, art demonstrations and crafts from noon to 4:30 p.m. And with “Superman” and “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” movies both opening this weekend, it isn’t likely the popularity of superhero and their stories will die down anytime soon.

“We are definitely seeing a resurgence of these characters and, as an institution, we like to provide artworks that are accessible,” said Chidester. “We are so lucky because not every city has a museum.”

Guests view “Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross” at the Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center in Anaheim on Thursday. (James Carbone)

“Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross” is on view now through Aug.17 at the Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center at 241 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim. Tickets are $10, $8 for Anaheim residents and $7 for children and seniors. To plan a visit or to learn more details on the Carnegie Comic Collective, visit muzeo.org.

