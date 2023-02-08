43rd annual Orange County Black History Parade & Unity Fair a source of pride in Anaheim

Last weekend marked the 11th year Anaheim has hosted the Orange County Black History Parade & Unity Fair and the 43rd year of the parade as a whole.

It was a milestone parade director Shedrick Collins admitted he was proud to see the parade reach.

“We were really concerned because last year was our first year back from COVID,” said Collins. “We were uncertain how the public would respond to a big parade and gathering.”

Hundreds of parade attendees watch along Anaheim Boulevard during the Orange County Black History Parade & Unity Fair in Anaheim. (James Carbone)

Collins was encouraged by the turnout on Feb. 4.

“I think this year was, if not the largest, in the top two or three largest events that we have ever had,” Collins said. “A lot of people come back every year. A lot of people fly in from out of state. That is the importance and significance that it has in Black culture.”

Despite challenges the parade has faced through the years, the event is among the most important cultural events in the county.

“The sense of community and togetherness of this event is amazing. It is a big part of the rich diversity and excitement of Anaheim,” said Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken.

Members of 100 Black Men of Orange County, Inc. walk along Anaheim Boulevard during this year’s Orange County Black History Parade & Unity Fair. (James Carbone)

The parade did not always call Anaheim home, however.

“The Black history parade started back in 1980,” said Collins. “The founding member was the honorable Helen Shipp, native of Santa Ana.”

Shipp reached out to local businesses, churches and veterans to organize the first parade.

“It was a way to pay homage to the Black community, to uplift the community,” said Collins.

The first parade was attended mostly by Shipp’s friends and neighbors in the city of Santa Ana, where the parade was held for 30 years. The event grew through the years, and soon Santa Ana was no longer able to help subsidize the costs of the event.

Several hip-hop musical artists take part in the 43rd annual Orange County Black History Parade & Unity Fair in Anaheim. (James Carbone)

The Orange County Heritage Council, a volunteer nonprofit established in 2008 that promotes cultural awareness and the historical contributions of Black people in Orange County, took over the event.

“When we left Santa Ana, we found our new home in Anaheim,” Collins said. “Anaheim welcomed us with open arms, as far as city resources.”

Anaheim has hosted the parade since 2012. In 2015, the Disneyland Resort sent a performer as Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog” to the parade. The character was not only the first Black princess featured in a Disney animated film when it hit theaters in 2009 but also the first Disney character to appear in the Black History Parade.

The Soul Train float dancers get the crowd going during the Orange County Black History Parade & Unity Fair along Anaheim Boulevard. (James Carbone)

Led by Grand Marshal Adai Lamar of 102.3 Radio Free KJLH and local host of the “Steve Harvey Morning Show,” the parade moved from Pearson Park on Lemon Street onto Lincoln Avenue, then to Anaheim Boulevard and south to Water Street for about half a mile.

The procession included marching bands, dance teams, double Dutch squads, community groups and exotic cars.

The Unity Fair began after the parade along Center Street Promenade and featured arts and crafts, games and a college fair and health village that offered basic screening services. Performance stages hosted live music and DJs, while a culture stage hosted guest speakers, artists and Black history discussions.

Malik Reid, 23, left, and his brother Marcus Reid, 27, both from Costa Mesa, hold the Black History Month banner part of Gospel Voices of OC as they participate in Saturday’s Orange County Black History Parade. (James Carbone)

While the Black History Parade & Unity Fair was created to celebrate O.C.’s Black community, Collins emphasized that the event is for everyone.

“It is our month to celebrate us, but you know it’s like Chinese New Year, right? It isn’t indicative of saying no one else can celebrate it ... but is honoring ourselves and our culture.”

Trooper Ron R. Jones, left, and Trooper Robert V. McDonald, both representing the Buffalo Soldiers, ride their 1912 British roadster bicycles along Anaheim Boulevard during the Black History Parade in Anaheim. (James Carbone)

Aitken agrees.

“No matter your background, people come and have fun and celebrate African American culture and contributions. And while we continue to see challenges, as our nation has recently, events like this bring people together for the better,” Aitken said.

That sentiment is partly why Collins said he felt a strong sense of pride at this year’s event.

“I was really taken aback, standing there on the stage and looking out at the sea of people,” said Collins. “Wow, look what we created.”

