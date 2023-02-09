Dine your heart out this Valentine’s Day with special menus throughout Orange County

A romantic dinner out is a popular Valentine’s Day tradition. This year Orange County restaurants have reservations available for all kinds of sweet experiences, ranging from intimate tastings for two, “Galentine’s Day” brunches and even a bros and brews event. So, show some love by dining your heart out this Valentine’s Day at local eateries offering special menus. It will be love at first bite.

Old Brea Chop House

180 S. Brea Blvd., Brea, (714) 592-3122

A classic American steakhouse with a modern twist, Old Brea Chop House could almost be called New Brea Chop House and still make perfect sense. For Valentine’s Day, the restaurant is offering two impressive specials. Choose between Mishima Reserve’s “Ultra Wagyu” New York strip topped with prawn acampi or Sanuki Wagyu beef, which comes from the island of Shodoshima, Japan, where a mulch of dehydrated and roasted olive is included in the cattle’s diet. Old Brea Chop House also always has two chef’s cuts on the regular menu that make for a shareable date night meal. A 20-ounce prime ribeye cap or 34-ounce tomahawk chop are available with two sides and OBCH’s famous butter cake for dessert.

Old Brea Chop House offers chef’s cut specials, like this 34-ounce tomahawk chop, that make a shareable date night meal. (Courtesy of Old Brea Chop House)

The Blind Pig

4975 Lakeview Ave., Yorba Linda, (714) 485-2593

Most nights, the Blind Pig offers a unique mix of solid craft cocktails (I’m looking at you, tiki section) along with classic and comforting pub food, like its signature French onion soup. On Feb. 14, the kitchen abandons its standbys for a special six-course menu that includes a complimentary champagne aperitif and single long-stemmed rose. Priced at $90 per person, the menu features a shared salad course of leeks, green tomatoes, tangerines and fresh herbs followed by celeriac soup, broccoli falafel with whipped yogurt and mint, risotto Milanese, and choice of seared scallops or rib-eye medallion for entrees. A slice of basque cheesecake with mango and passion fruit finishes off the meal.

Parkestry at JW Marriott Anaheim Resort

1775 S. Clementine St. Fl 11, Anaheim

Valentine’s isn’t just for the girls. Parkestry, the JW Marriott Anaheim Resort’s rooftop bar, is hosting Bro & Brews on Feb. 10 and 11. Besides enjoying a bird’s-eye view of Anaheim, the event will feature a DJ and fireworks. The $55 ticket includes two drinks and an appetizer.

On Feb. 14, the resort’s Italian steakhouse, Tocca Ferro, is offering a four-course menu priced at $135 per person. Tocca Ferro means “touch iron” in Italian, a practice meant to bring good luck similar to knocking on wood. Besides good fortune, Tocca Ferro is known for prime-cut steaks, hand-rolled pastas and fresh seafood. Executive chef Adam Haverland’s Valentine’s menu is full of choices like pasta e fagioli, heirloom beets and burrata, filet mignon and ratatouille. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

The Winery

2647 Park Ave., Tustin, (714) 258-7600

For the past 10 years, the Winery in Tustin has built a reputation on its wine country-driven food from Chef Yvon Goetz paired with a wine program of more than 600 selections stored in its climate-controlled cellars. On Feb. 14, Chef Goetz presents a three-course menu with choices, add-ons and extras that make the meal a choose-your-own adventure. Priced at $125 per person, the menu begins with a seasonal amuse bouche, followed by a choice of Hawaiian ahi tuna tataki, Maine lobster saffron bisque, little gem salad, roasted baby beet salad or toy box tomatoes and burrata. Main course choices include beef tenderloin with wild white shrimp, miso-black garlic roasted black cod, lobster and snow crab orecchiette, citrus cured duck breast, jumbo Maine scallops or cocoa-espresso grilled venison. A selection of mini pastries will be presented for desserts, and the entire experience can be enhanced with a seafood platter for two for an additional $95 or black pearl caviar service with toast points and crème fraiche for an additional $119.

Luciana’s Ristorante will offer a four-course Valentine’s Day menu to pair

with its extensive list of wines from Italy. (Courtesy of Luciana’s Ristorante)

Cafe Sevilla

1870 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa, (949) 688-1555

Cafe Sevilla is known for its Spanish ambiance, tapas menu and nightclub vibes, and the Triangle Square location in Costa Mesa is hosting a collection of events for Valentine’s weekend. The party kicks off on Feb. 11 with a “Don’t Text the Ex” anti-Valentine’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a complimentary Love Potion No. 9 shot with the purchase of any brunch entree. After 3, live music rolls out along with the regular dinner menu. At 7 p.m., a special Flamenco dinner show experience with a three-course prix fixe paella menu will be available for $89.50 per person.

On Feb. 12, a “Galentine’s Day” brunch keeps the party going with a free peach bellini with the purchase of any brunch entree from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Feb. 13 and 14, a four-course prix fixe menu priced at $68 per person will be available along with live Latin music. The special menu will include dishes like warm goat cheese dip and Spanish charcuterie to start; lobster cake with citrus salad and a choice of pan-seared duck with Spanish beer glaze or lobster paella Valencia for entrees. An orange tart with raspberry meringue will be offered for dessert. The special menu items will also be available à la carte, along with Cafe Sevilla’s regular dinner menu.

Terrace by Mix Mix

3333 Bear St. No. 316, Costa Mesa, (657) 231-6447

South Coast Plaza’s Terrace by Mix Mix serves chef Ross Pangilinan’s eclectic dishes on a lush terrace full of greenery and ambiance, perfect for a romantic dinner. Chef Ross’s five-course menu is priced at $100 per person and starts with verrine of lobster and hamachi. Loup De Mer poached in lobster tamarind broth follows along with heart-shaped ravioli with ricotta, truffle and brown butter. The entree is sliced chateaubriand steak served with a foie gras sauce and a trio of desserts for two caps of the meal. A vegetarian menu option is also available by request.

Terrace by Mix Mix offers heart-shaped ravioli for Valentine’s Day with truffle and brown butter. (Courtesy of Terrace by Mix Mix)

OEB Breakfast Co.

1104 Irvine Ave., Newport Beach, (949) 438-7337

Since opening its doors last May, OEB Breakfast Co. has brought chef-driven breakfast dishes to Newport Beach. Helmed by Chef Mauro Martina, the menu features fancy takes on breakfast classics, like the gold digga breakfast poutine that blends traditional Canadian poutine with eggs benedict using duck-fat-fried potatoes, poached eggs and cheese curds, or French toast trifle that turns regular French toast into an English trifle by layering brioche, berries, crunchy pistachios, pavlovas and lemon curd. For Valentine’s weekend, OEB is offering a limited-time pink “Cupid-approved” strawberry mimosa garnished with fresh strawberry, perfect for “Galentine’s” brunch. Pink smoothies and juices are also on hand as festive, nonalcoholic options.

Henry’s Coastal Cuisine

21100 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach, (714) 845-8000

At Henry’s Coastal Cuisine, located at the Hilton Waterfront Beach Resort in Huntington Beach, executive chef Lewis Butler has expertly paired champagnes with his four-course Sweetheart Champagne dinner. Available on Feb. 10 and priced at $159, the dinner begins with a welcome reception at 5:30 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and bubbly. Dinner begins with seared albacore tuna, followed by sous vide pheasant breast in dark berry butter sauce and roasted filet of beef in champagne hollandaise, with salt baked bosc pear for dessert. On Feb. 14, Butler has prepared an entirely different menu priced at $129. Henry’s Oceanside Valentine’s dinner starts at 5 p.m. with an amuse of buffalo mozzarella on brioche toast with pecan pesto followed by ahi tuna carpaccio and tartar. Second course is a pasta course with a choice of lobster ravioli or potato gnocchi, and the main course is a choice of roasted dry-aged New York strip or Dover sole. Choose from roasted pineapple or the show-stopping flaming baked Alaska for dessert.

Henry’s Coastal Cuisine invites customers to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a Sweetheart Champagne Dinner. (Courtesy of Henry’s Coastal Cuisine)

Comedor at La Casa del Camino

1289 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach, (949) 497-6029

Comedor restaurant, located on the first floor of Laguna Beach’s historic La Casa del Camino hotel, offers a tasting for two this Valentine’s Day. The five-course prix-fixe menu is designed for sharing and priced at $200 per couple and includes a complimentary glass of bubbly. The dinner begins with an amuse sampler of oysters, ahi tuna sashimi, and kaluga royal caviar followed by red endive salad with roasted beets. The second course is a three-cheese raviolini and a choice of lobster gnocchi with rock crab in a lemon butter sauce or dry-aged Colorado lamb loin with au gratin potatoes and asparagus for the main course. A decadent chocolate tart with raspberry gelee, raspberry sauce and Chambord meringue is offered for dessert.

Comedor at La Casa del Camino in Laguna Beach will offer a Tasting For Two this

Valentine’s Day. (Courtesy of La Casa del Camino)

Luciana’s Ristorante

24312 Del Prado Ave., Dana Point, (949) 661-6500

Luciana’s Ristorante is an old school Italian restaurant celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Known for authentic red-sauce dishes and fine wines from Italy, Luciana is a romantic choice for a couple that loves tradition. Luciana’s Valentine’s Day menu is priced at $85 per person and starts with an antipasti course of buratta with prosciutto, capocolla, fig jam and crostini. Choose from an insalata di caesar or insalata di arugula for the first course. Entree options include carré di agnello, New Zealand rack of lamb grilled with pancetta balsamic rosemary honey glaze, filetto di manzo, grilled filet mignon with a cabernet peppercorn demi-glaze, pappardelle osso bucco, bone-in pork chop grilled in a brown butter sage brandy sauce, lobster ravioli in white wine sauce topped with sautéed shrimp, Frutti di Mare linguine pasta with shrimp, scallops and salmon in garlic Pomodoro sauce or swordfish grilled with a citrus champagne reduction sauce. Dessert options include white chocolate cheesecake, chocolate mousse or the classic Spumoni ice cream.

Luciana’s Ristorante will offer a four-course Valentine’s Day menu. (Courtesy of Luciana’s Ristorante)

