Santa Ana’s Electric City Butcher moves online

Earlier this month, Santa Ana’s Electric City Butcher shop announced it was making the decision to permanently close its doors at its 4th Street Market location on Feb. 25. But chef Michael Puglisi and chief executive officer Steve Sabicer promise the chef-driven, whole animal butcher shop isn’t being put out to pasture.

“Electric City Butcher will continue sales with our online partners, and will continue to operate our sister store, Graze and Gather Meats in Claremont, CA,” reads a statement from the ECB leadership team.

Committed to quality, transparency and the responsible sourcing of meat, Electric City Butcher opened in 2014. The shop sources grass-fed, pasture-raised, hormone and antibiotic-free proteins like beef, pork, poultry and lamb.

“If we are going to use a buzzword to identify who we are and what we do, it is responsible sourcing. Everything we do is about our responsibility to the community, the farmers and to ourselves.” Puglisi told TimesOC in 2021.

The shop makes a conscious effort to go beyond certified organic meat and support farms utilizing what ECB identifies as the three legs to responsible sourcing: environmental responsibility, social responsibility and respect for the animal.

Since opening, the shop has offered handcrafted charcuterie, sausages and cut-to-order meats and hosted more than 100 butcher classes with hands-on demonstration. The shop earned a spot on Food & Wine Magazine’s list of the 100 Best Butcher Shops in America.

“We’re proud to say we’ve helped responsible farmers and ranchers gain greater access to Southern California dinner plates,” ECB’s statement read.

Chef Michael Puglisi, left, and CEO Steve Sabicer at Electric City Butcher, which is closing its downtown Santa Ana location. (File Photo)

Many of Electric City’s meats and grocery items will still be offered on the e-commerce website, Locale Market, and available for delivery throughout Southern California.

“We’ve got some of our favorites already on the site, and plan to add your favorites as well,” a post on Electric City’s social media reads.

The Claremont location, which opened in 2021, will also continue to serve the community. Like the Santa Ana location, Graze and Gather Meats offers a selection of responsibly sourced proteins, house-made sausage and specialty items like compound butter, chicken liver mousse and ECB‘s own meat rub.

Until the final day of service, Electric City Butcher is open regular hours, and the final butcher classes, Lamb 101 and Pork 101, are scheduled for Feb. 22. The team invites anyone who enjoyed its run in downtown Santa Ana to visit one last time.

