A taste of San Fransokyo as new plaza opens at Disney California Adventure

San Fransokyo, the mash-up of two cities that is the backdrop for Disney’s 2014 animated feature “Big Hero Six,” also serves as the inspiration for the reimagined seaside plaza at Disney California Adventure Park.

San Fransokyo Square, set to open on Aug. 31, will feature the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge, the Hamada Bot Shop and opportunities to interact with movie’s main character, Hiro, and his healthcare companion, Baymax. The updated area will also feature new food offerings that are a mash-up of multiple cultures, just like San Fransokyo. A few of the 27 new menu items will begin to roll out starting July 19.

“We have an amazing team of chefs and managers that really put together a plan and a strategy around all of our menu concepts, and this is no different,” said Disney California Adventure’s culinary director, chef Jeremiah Balogh.

When the transformation to San Fransokyo Square is completed in this summer, an iconic landmark of the area will be the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge, which will span the tide pools linking San Fransokyo Square to the Paradise Gardens Park obelisk. The Pacific Wharf is currently undergoing an exciting transformation into San Fransokyo Square, inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Big Hero 6.” (Courtesy of Disneyland Resort)

Lucky Fortune Cookery will have new menu options starting July 19, like a karaage-inspired chicken sandwich topped with slaw and Togarashi mayonnaise on a potato bun. Karaage is a Japanese cooking technique that involves dredging chicken or vegetables in flour and corn starch before deep frying which creates a texture different than say, tempura or katsu.

“At this location you are going to see a multicultural menu with Vietnamese, Korean, Japanese flavors combining in this restaurant,” said Balogh.

A prime example is Lucky Fortune Cookery’s house-made beef birria ramen. Traditional Mexican braised beef is served with ramen noodles, a soft boiled egg, Monterey Jack cheese, cilantro, roasted corn, onions and radish. A Baymax macaron, filled with chocolate-hazelnut spread and buttercream is also sure to be popular at Lucky.

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill will start serving a San Fransokyo-style street corn beginning July 26 with togarashi mayonnaise, queso fresco, furikake and bonito flakes.

Rita’s Turbine Blenders will also open July 26 and elevate itself with a few extra components, said Balogh.

“Jelly rings will be added to the nonalcoholic drinks, as a little nod to GoGo Tomago,” he said.

Aunt Cass Cafe, inspired by the bakery owned by Hiro’s aunt in the movie, will open in mid-August with dishes inspired by traditional Japanese tastes.

A karaage-inspired crispy chicken sandwich at Lucky Fortune Cookery. (Sarah Mosqueda)

“At Aunt Cass Cafe, you are going see some more authentic flavors and ingredients that are really geared toward that Japanese flair,” said Balogh.

Curry beef will be added to various Boudin Bakery sourdough bread bowl options with beef, carrots, potatoes and onions cooked in Japanese curry and topped with rice, pickled ginger and green onions. The popular creamy clam chowder will also get an update, said Balogh.

“We are going to continue to have that amazing clam chowder, but we just add a hint of white miso to add some of that umami into that dish,” Balogh said.

For plant-based diners, a chilled soba noodle salad will also join the menu with tofu, cabbage, edamame, carrots, roasted corn, scallions, cilantro, crispy shallots and sesame ginger dressing.

The former beer truck will be replaced by Port of San Fransokyo Cerveceria, set to open mid-August, with roughly 15 beers on drafts, including seltzers.

“This will be a really good outlet that fits in the theme of San Fransokyo,” said Balogh.

Specialty brews include on-theme offerings like Karl Strauss Brewing Co.‘s Moment of Zen: Japanese Rice Lager and Karl Strauss Brewing Co.‘s Follow the Sun Blonde Ale.

Baymax encounters will be part of the San Fransokyo Square experience at the Disneyland Resort. (Sarah Mosqueda)

“We have a little snack to go with the beer, too,” said Balogh of the Garlic Pinwheel Chips Mix, “something nice and salty that will go with that beverage.”

Balogh said he hopes parkgoers will have as much fun eating the new multicultural snacks as he and his team had coming up with them.

“My favorite part was stretching my knowledge and learning from others around me,” said Balogh. “I think about these cultures coming together, sharing ideas and thoughts, ingredients and techniques.”